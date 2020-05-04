WATCH: Liam Gallagher shares performance of unreleased song Eh La
4 May 2020, 11:37 | Updated: 4 May 2020, 12:12
The former Oasis frontman shared a video of himself performing the solo track, which is yet to have an official release.
Liam Gallagher has shared a video of himself performing Eh La - a previously unreleased track.
Eh La isn't totally new to the former Oasis rocker's fans, and it has been given a live outing in 2017, but it doesn't feature on either of Liam's solo albums.
The video, which is clearly not recent, is directed by Charlie Lightening and sees a clean-shaven Liam perform the track in a rare moment while playing guitar.
Watch it above.
The video could potentially be seen as a response to Liam's estranged brother Noel releasing an Oasis demo last week.
Noel explained: "Hey there dudes and dollies.
"Like the rest of the world I've had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I'd FINALLY look and find out what was actually on the HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked cd's I've got lying in boxes at home.
"As fate would have it I have stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever."
Listen to Oasis demo for Don't Stop.... here:
Liam didn't take too kindly to the release, suggesting it was boring without him in it.
Taking to Twitter on Thursday (30 April) morning he wrote: "Well there’s something missing in this god almighty stew and it’s your brother your brother don’t forget your brother La as you were LG x"
He added: "Oi tofu boy if your gonna release old demos make sure im singing on it and boneheads playing guitar on it if not it’s not worth a wank as you were LG x"
Well there’s something missing in this god almighty stew and it’s your brother your brother don’t forget your brother La as you were LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 30, 2020
Oi tofu boy if your gonna release old demos make sure im singing on it and boneheads playing guitar on it if not it’s not worth a wank as you were LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 30, 2020
READ MORE: Why Live Forever is Liam Gallagher’s favourite Oasis song