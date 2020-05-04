WATCH: Liam Gallagher shares performance of unreleased song Eh La

The former Oasis frontman shared a video of himself performing the solo track, which is yet to have an official release.

Liam Gallagher has shared a video of himself performing Eh La - a previously unreleased track.

Eh La isn't totally new to the former Oasis rocker's fans, and it has been given a live outing in 2017, but it doesn't feature on either of Liam's solo albums.

The video, which is clearly not recent, is directed by Charlie Lightening and sees a clean-shaven Liam perform the track in a rare moment while playing guitar.

Watch it above.

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The video could potentially be seen as a response to Liam's estranged brother Noel releasing an Oasis demo last week.

Noel explained: "Hey there dudes and dollies.

"Like the rest of the world I've had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I'd FINALLY look and find out what was actually on the HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked cd's I've got lying in boxes at home.

"As fate would have it I have stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever."

Listen to Oasis demo for Don't Stop.... here:

Liam didn't take too kindly to the release, suggesting it was boring without him in it.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday (30 April) morning he wrote: "Well there’s something missing in this god almighty stew and it’s your brother your brother don’t forget your brother La as you were LG x"

He added: "Oi tofu boy if your gonna release old demos make sure im singing on it and boneheads playing guitar on it if not it’s not worth a wank as you were LG x"

Well there’s something missing in this god almighty stew and it’s your brother your brother don’t forget your brother La as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 30, 2020

Oi tofu boy if your gonna release old demos make sure im singing on it and boneheads playing guitar on it if not it’s not worth a wank as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 30, 2020

READ MORE: Why Live Forever is Liam Gallagher’s favourite Oasis song