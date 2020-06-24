Liam Gallagher reveals if he'll be watching Oasis' 1994 Glastonbury set

24 June 2020, 10:19

Liam Gallagher
Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

The former Oasis frontman has responded to a fan who asked if he'll be re-living his iconic gig with the Manchester band as part of Glastonbury's 50th celebrations.

Liam Gallagher has revealed whether he plans to watch back Oasis' 1994 Glastonbury gig.

The Somerset festival was set to celebrate its 50th anniversary this week, but was forced to cancel its 2020 instalment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, intent on marking the huge milestone, Glastonbury will enable music lovers and would-be festival-goers to experience performances from throughout its history including the Manchester's debut gig at the iconic event.

Plenty of fans will no doubt be flocking to iPlayer to watch the Oasis gig, but when asked if he'll be reliving his own game-changing gig at Worthy Farm, Liam Gallagher responded: "Nah I don’t really do that kind of thing".

READ MORE - Glastonbury 2020: What would the weather would have been like?

It's not the only iconic Oasis gig Liam Gallagher's been talking about recently as earlier this month, he claimed he was only paid £25,000 for their iconic Knebworth gigs.

The Manchester rockers played two of the biggest shows in British music history at the grounds of Knebworth House in Hertfordshire, where they attracted a total of 250,000 fans across two consecutive nights in August 1996.

However, in a now deleted tweet, the rocker claimed it wasn't the money earner it would seem, writing: "25 grand I got for 2 nights at knebworth ignition I'm coming for you (sic)".

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher reveals why he looks back on Knebworth fondly

It's not the first time Liam has thrown figures around, last year claiming that he and his brother had been offered a whopping £100 million for a reunion tour.

He wrote on Twitter: "Wahey, we're getting back together. Noel Gallagher being minted and rich as f*** he's doing it for nothing me being a desperate **** and have f*** all else going for himself I'm doing it for the cash c'mon you know".

Referencing his solo tune Greedy Soul, he added: "We've been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul. Oh well stay young."

However, Noel soon denied Liam's claims, insisting his brother was only trying to promote his new music.

In his own Twitter message, he wrote: "To whoever might be arsed:"I am not aware of any offer from anybody for any amount of money to reform the legendary Mancunian Rock'n'Roll group Oasis.

"I am fully aware though that someone has a single to promote so that's maybe where the confusion lies."

READ MORE: Why didn't Liam Gallagher perform during Oasis' MTV Unplugged show?

READ MORE - Coronavirus: Which gigs and festivals have been cancelled?

