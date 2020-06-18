Glastonbury 2020: What would the weather would have been like?

The festival would have taken place from 24-28 June this year, but would it have been sunny skies or a total wash out? Find out here.

Glastonbury Festival was set to celebrate its 50th anniversary next week - with headliners in Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift - but was forced to cancel this year's instalment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though music fans can roll over their tickets until the Somerset event takes place in 2021, there'll no doubt still be a lot of disappointed would be festival-goers wishing they were at Worthy Farm come Wednesday.

The weather can often make or break a festival, but would it have been dry and sunny? Find out here...

Crowds watch Liam Gallagher at Glastonbury Festival 2019. Picture: Ki Price/Getty Images

What would the weather forecast have been at Glastonbury 2020?

Those looking for some kind of consolation might have to look elsewhere, because the weather next week looks set to be sunny and largely dry.

As BBC weather website states, Wednesday 24 of September - when many choose to arrive at the festival - is set to be "sunny" with a "gentle breeze" with highs of 27 degrees and lows of 15 degrees. Thursday looks to be the same with highs of 26 and lows of 15 degrees.

Friday - when Kendrick Lamar was set to top the bill at the Pyramid Stage - will see highs of 24 degrees with a 15% chance of rain.

Saturday - when Beatles legend Paul McCartney was set to perform - could see showers in the early morning, but looks to be largely dry with highs of 22 degrees and lows of 14 degrees.

Finally, the Sunday night of the festival - where Taylor Swift was set to close the event - is currently predicted to have highs of 22 degrees and lows of 13 degrees.

And yes... not much rain.

