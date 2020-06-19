Liam Gallagher claims he was only paid £25k for Oasis Knebworth gigs

Liam Gallagher claims he was only paid £25k for Oasis' iconic Knebworth gigs. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to make the statement about the huge iconic gigs, which took place in 1996.

Liam Gallagher has claimed he was only paid £25,000 for the iconic Oasis Knebworth gigs.

The Manchester rockers played two of the biggest shows in British music history at the grounds of Knebworth House in Hertfordshire, where they attracted a total of 250,000 fans across two consecutive nights in August 1996..

However, taking to Twitter randomly this week, the rocker claimed it wasn't the money earner it would seem, writing: "25 grand I got for 2 nights at knebworth ignition I'm coming for you (sic)".

25 grand I got for 2 nights at knebworth ignition I’m coming for you — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 18, 2020

Gallagher previously teased a solo return to Knebworth last year, telling Matt Wilkinson: "I prefer to stay away from the stadiums. And I think, Knebworth, I can do with getting back around there again. I don't know whether it's like but, I think it's definitely doable.

"If you get the right line up, you get all the top bands on there...it's well doable and I think it'd be mega."

He added, jokingly: "If not, we'll just do a pub in Knebworth."

It's not the first time Liam has thrown figures around, last year claiming that he and his brother had been offered a whopping £100 million for a reunion tour.

He wrote on Twitter: "Wahey, we're getting back together. Noel Gallagher being minted and rich as f*** he's doing it for nothing me being a desperate **** and have f*** all else going for himself I'm doing it for the cash c'mon you know".

Referencing his solo tune Greedy Soul, he added: "We've been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul. Oh well stay young."

We’ve been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul oh well stay young LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 3, 2020

However, Noel soon denied Liam's claims, insisting his brother was only trying to promote his new music.

In his own Twitter message, he wrote: "To whoever might be arsed:

"I am not aware of any offer from anybody for any amount of money to reform the legendary Mancunian Rock'n'Roll group Oasis."I am fully aware though that someone has a single to promote so that's maybe where the confusion lies."

