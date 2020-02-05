Noel Gallagher denies he turned down £100 million to reform Oasis

The High Flying Birds leader says he's "not aware" of Liam's report that the brothers were offered a huge sum to get back together.

Noel Gallagher says he was "not aware" of a £100 million offer to reunite Oasis, following a tweet by his brother Liam claiming Noel had rejected the sum.

Liam Gallagher claimed earlier this week that both he and his brother had been offered the enormous sum to reunite the group, but alleged the band's guitarist had rejected the offer.

The 47-year-old legend quipped: "Wahey, we're getting back together. Noel Gallagher being minted and rich as f*** he's doing it for nothing me being a desperate **** and have f*** all else going for himself I'm doing it for the cash c'mon you know"

Referencing his solo tune Greedy Soul, Liam tweeted: "We've been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul. Oh well stay young."

Now, Noel has denied Liam's claims, insisting his brother is only trying to promote his new music.

In his own Twitter message, he wrote: "To whoever might be arsed:

"I am not aware of any offer from anybody for any amount of money to reform the legendary Mancunian Rock'n'Roll group Oasis.

"I am fully aware though that someone has a single to promote so that's maybe where the confusion lies."

This week has seen both Gallagher brothers release videos for solo singles. Liam's clip for Once features former football legend Eric Cantona, while Noel's film for Blue Moon Rising stars Skins actor Jack O'Connell.

The High Flying Birds track is also Radio X's Record Of The Week:

Oasis split in 2009 after the siblings had a huge argument backstage at Rock En Seine festival in France.

Liam recently jokingly claimed Noel had phoned him "begging to start Oasis again in 2020".

The singer - who also joked with his fans about his plans to "retire as a solo artist" after he releases his third solo album - had tweeted: "After album no3 I'm gonna split up with myself I just don't think I'll be able to work with myself any longer I can write what I like and so can he but I think it's for the best."