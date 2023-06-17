Arctic Monkeys deliver a masterclass on the first of three shows at London's Emirates Stadium

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers played an epic set at London's Emirates Stadium on Friday 16th June. Read our review and find out what was on the setlist.

Arctic Monkeys played the first of three nights at London's Emirates Stadium this Friday (16th June) and they did not disappoint.

The Sheffield rockers headed down to the capital to deliver a set of epic proportions at the home of Arsenal F.C.- with the crowd ready to devour their career-spanning setlist, showcasing all seven of their studio albums.

Kicking things off with the inimitable Brianstorm, Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O'Malley came out with a bang, cementing the thunderous track as a must-have during their live performances.

The Yorkshire four-piece went on to deliver up more live favourites in the shape of Snap Out of It, Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair, Crying Lightning, Teddy Picker and From the Ritz to the Rubble, before Alex Turner stepped into crooning mode for Humbug's much-loved ditty Cornerstone.

Anyone concerned about the pacing of the latest Monkeys shows need not be. Yes, there were softer moments throughout the gig, but they made (ahem) Perfect Sense and were spread expertly throughout the set.

The night one crowds were treated faithful renditions of Arabella, Pretty Visitors, Fluorescent Adolescent and Mardy Bum alongside the stunning Car tracks There'd Better Be a Mirrorball, Perfect Sense and Body Paint, which closed out the main part of the show, as well as the cinematic soundscape of Sculptures of Anything Goes.

By the time the band played the last two tracks on their set, they'd already proved their live credentials tenfold, but it didn't hurt to hear their 2006 debut single reverberate in the stands.

Still, it's easy to see why the band choose to end their set on the rip-roaring AM single R U Mine? From the moment the first chord of the AM banger is struck, Alex Turner and co had already whipped the crowd into a Bacchic frenzy and confirmed their world-class status as a band.

Nostalgia dictates an Arctic Monkeys gig would have been unmissable in 2006, but there's nothing quite like seeing the Sheffield giants as a fully-formed, matured and self-realised band, who take their fans on a walk down memory lane while giving them the chance to make new ones.

Whether or not Alex sticks to script and the crowd can catch up with him, Arctic Monkeys' run of shows only cement their status as one of the most crucial bands of our time.

Arctic Monkeys did not disappoint yesterday, and what a set list. Respect how dedicated Alex Turner was to not allowing us to sing in time with him pic.twitter.com/9ItRnyMjl1 — Georgie (@georgieweaver96) June 17, 2023

Arctic Monkeys' setlist at London's Emirates Stadium on Friday 16th June:

1. Brianstorm

2. Snap Out of It

3. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

4. Crying Lightning

5. Teddy Picker

6. From the Ritz to the Rubble

7. Cornerstone (Followed by piano interlude)

8. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

9. Arabella

10. Four Out of Five

11. Pretty Visitors

12. Fluorescent Adolescent

13. Perfect Sense

14. Do I Wanna Know?

15. Mardy Bum

16. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

17. 505

18. Body Paint

Encore:

19. Sculptures of Anything Goes

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine?

Arctic Monkeys will play two more nights at Emirates Stadium this weekend, before heading to Ireland for an open air show at Dublin's Marlay Park and playing a headline set at Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage.

They finish their run of shows with what's sure to be a raucous show at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park.

Where are Arctic Monkeys playing next?

Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium

Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park

Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival

Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

