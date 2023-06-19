Arctic Monkeys play final night at London's Emirates Stadium joined by Miles Kane for 505

The Sheffield rockers played another epic gig at London's Emirates Stadium on Sunday 18th June. Find out what was on the setlist.

Arctic Monkeys played their final night at London's Emirates Stadium on Sunday (18th June), rounding off a trio of gigs at Arsenal F.C. football ground.

Kicking things off once more with their Favourite Worst Nightmare banger, Brianstorm, Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O'Malley played a 21-track set and invited Miles Kane on stage to accompany them on their 505 track for the first time since 2018.

Get their full setlist below.

Arctic Monkeys - 505 ft. Miles Kane (Live at London, 2023)



🎥: vickygramgigs pic.twitter.com/iGsHog97PH — The Information Action Ratio (@RatioMonkeys) June 18, 2023

Arctic Monkeys' setlist at London's Emirates Stadium on Sunday 18th June:

1. Brianstorm

2. Snap Out of It

3. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

4. Crying Lightning

5. Teddy Picker

6. The View From the Afternoon

7. Cornerstone

8. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

9. Arabella

10. Four Out of Five

11. Pretty Visitors

12. Fluorescent Adolescent

13. Perfect Sense

14. Do I Wanna Know?

15. Mardy Bum

16. There'd Better Be A Mirrorball

17. 505 (First time live with Miles Kane since 2018)

18. Body Paint

Encore:

19. Star Treatment

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine?

Arctic Monkeys head to Ireland for an open air show at Dublin's Marlay Park on Tuesday 20th June, before playing a headline set this Friday (23rd June) at Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage.

They finish their run of dates with what's sure to be a raucous show at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park.

Arctic Monkeys on the artwork and title of The Car

Where are Arctic Monkeys playing next?

Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park

Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival

Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

