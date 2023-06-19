Arctic Monkeys cancel Dublin date as Alex Turner has "acute laryngitis" ahead of Glastonbury set

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner in 2023. Picture: John Barry/Shutterstock

The Sheffield rockers have been forced to cancel their upcoming set at Marlay Park due to the frontman's illness ahead of their Glastonbury set.

Arctic Monkeys have cancelled their upcoming Dublin show.

The Sheffield rockers were set to play an Irish date in Marlay Park on Tuesday 20th June, but have been forced to axe the gig due to Alex Turner suffering from "severe laryngitis".

The news comes as the band prepare to headline Glastonbury this weekend, taking to the Pyramid Stage on Friday 23rd June.

The band took to social media to share a statement, which began: "We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys' Show at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow."

Arctic Monkeys cancel Dublin show. Picture: Instagram/ArcticMonkeys

They continued: "Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice has been ordered to rest.

"Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans."

The band added that full refunds would be issued by Ticketmaster within the next six working days.

Arctic Monkeys perform on UK tour

