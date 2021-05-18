Liam Gallagher responds to "tough guy" Noel's reunion comments

Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: 1. Twitter/SadlerVaden 2. Press 3. Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has shared his take on his brother's latest interview and his expletive-filled personalised video to a fan.

Liam Gallagher has reacted to his brother Noel's latest comments about an Oasis reunion and his personal video to a fan.

This month saw his estranged sibling give an interview in which he said he simply just doesn't "feel like" reuniting with the Manchester band.

When presented with his brother's quotes about not wanting to compromise, Liam replied sardonically: "He’s so in control of his own destiny he’s marvellous".

He’s so in control of his own destiny he’s marvellous — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 18, 2021

When another shared a headline in which Noel said it was "tough" if fans didn't manage to see Oasis live, Liam responded: "He’s such a tough guy".

He’s such a tough guy — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 18, 2021

The comments come after speaking Australia's The Project on Channel 10, Noel said: "The legacy of the band is set in stone. If people have seen us, they'll understand what all the fuss is about. If you didn't see us, then that's tough cos I've never seen The Beatles or the Sex Pistols."

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer added: "People ask me that question on a daily basis and I can only say to you that, I just don't feel like it. When you're in a band, it's an absolute compromise so no I don't think I could come up with an idea and then run it by four people and then six weeks later, somebody knocks it back because their cat's got a cough so I like to march to the beat of my own drum. Oasis is done I'm afraid."

It's not just the press who Noel will set the record straight with either, taking the time to send a video to a fan and fellow musician with rather colourful language.

In the clip, which was shared by Sadler Vaden, Noel says to camera: "Sadler, unfortunately for you Oasis won't be getting back together and the fact you want it so bad makes me want to just f***ing not want to do it more. So f*** you."

Watch it here:

Liam was also quick to give his two cents on the video, writing sarcastically: "What a doll".

