Noel Gallagher doesn't feel like an Oasis reunion

Noel Gallagher has said Oasis don't need to reunite. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker has discussed why he doesn't need to get the Manchester band back together and bury the hatchet with his brother Liam.

Noel Gallagher believes Oasis don't need to reform because their legacy is "set in stone".

The former guitarist and chief songwriter of the Manchester band has dampened any hopes of them getting back together because he simply doesn't feel like it.

Asked about the chance of a reunion, he told Australia's The Project on Channel 10: "The legacy of the band is set in stone. If people have seen us, they'll understand what all the fuss is about. If you didn't see us, then that's tough cos I've never seen The Beatles or the Sex Pistols."

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer added: "People ask me that question on a daily basis and I can only say to you that, I just don't feel like it. When you're in a band, it's an absolute compromise so no I don't think I could come up with an idea and then run it by four people and then six weeks later, somebody knocks it back because their cat's got a cough so I like to march to the beat of my own drum. Oasis is done I'm afraid."

The 53-year-old rocker also doesn't see the fascination about he and his brother Liam's estranged relationship and insists he very rarely brings it up.

"It's not ever me that starts the conversation," he explained. "Other people are fascinated by it, which is fascinating to me.

"But other than that I don't really have a great deal to say about it."

Meanwhile, Noel is celebrating 10 years of his solo career with a greatest hits album.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) is a definitive 18-track package, which will feature songs from across Noel's solo career, from his 2011 eponymous debut, its 2015 follow-up, Chasing Yesterday, 2017's Who Built The Moon? and more.

With it comes two brand new tracks including, We're On Our Way Now, which you can see the visuals for below:

Noel said of the news: "10 years of The High Flying Birds?? Blimey! ... just think of all the things I COULD have done in that time!!"

"The title just came to me one afternoon, at the kitchen table.” He continues. "It's a saying isn't it: 'back the way we came'. I actually thought it was a great title. Which is why it's got Vol 1. Because if there's another one, I'm not coming up with another title!"

Watch the album trailer below:

Get the tracklist for Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)

Disc 1

1. Everybody’s On The Run

2. The Death Of You And Me

3. AKA … What A Life!

4. If I Had A Gun …

5. In The Heat Of The Moment

6. Riverman

7. Lock All The Doors

8. The Dying Of The Light

9. Ballad Of The Mighty I

10. We’re On Our Way Now

Disc 2

1. Black Star Dancing

2. Holy Mountain (Remastered)

3. A Dream Is All I Need To Get By

4. This Is The Place

5. It’s A Beautiful World

6. Blue Moon Rising

7. Dead In The Water (Live At RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)

8. Flying On The Ground

Bonus Disc

1. It’s A Beautiful World (Instrumental)

2. If I Had A Gun … (Acoustic Version)

3. Black Star Dancing (Skeleton Key Remix)

4. Black Star Dancing (12” Mix Instrumental)

5. The Man Who Built The Moon (Acoustic Version)

6. International Magic (Demo)

7. Blue Moon Rising (Sons Of The Desert Remix)

8. The Dying Of The Light (Acoustic Version)

9. This Is The Place (Skeleton Key Remix)

10. This Is The Place (Instrumental)

11. Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)

12. Be Careful What You Wish For (Instrumental)

