Aitch still wants Liam Gallagher on his debut album

Aitch still wants Liam Gallagher to feature on his debut album. Picture: 1. Matthew Baker/Getty Images 2. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester rapper still wants the Oasis legend fo feature on his long-awaited debut album.

Aitch is keen on getting Liam Gallagher to feature on his debut album.

The Straight Rhymez rapper - who hails from Manchester like the Oasis rocker - has renewed his bid to get the Some Might Say singer on his record.

Appearing at this week's BRIT Awards ceremony, he revealed he wanted to see Gallagher and pop the all important question to him.

Asked who he was looking forward to bumping into, he told NME: "I want to catch up with Ed, I’ve not seen him for a while, but when it comes to meeting someone it’s Liam definitely".

Quizzed about how he'd go about asking the Rock N' Roll Star for a feature, he replied: "I’ll just say, ‘Why are you not on my album yet?’ See how it goes from there.”

Aitch's comments come after he offered an eye watering amount to the rocker last year.

Taking to Twitter in December the rapper simply wrote: "I will pay £7 Million for you to be on my album @liamgallagher".

I will pay £7 Million for you to be on my album @liamgallagher — Aitch (@OfficialAitch) December 13, 2021

Liam may have not answered his request just yet, but he did go on to give a performance of his Everything's Electric single, which is the first track to come from his upcoming C'Mon You Know album.

Talking about the single, Liam teased that his Everything's Electric single "kicks the doors open to what's next" but that much of his forthcoming album is "peculiar".

"Some of it's odd, man," he told Moyles. "80% of the record is a bit peculiar. But still good. And 20% of it is kind of classic, like Everything's Electric."

However, Liam assured fans: "I still sound normal, and mega and all that, but if you're gonna do something a bit different, do it in these times because if people don't like it, blame it on COVID. And then we'll go back to the normal stuff."

C'Mon You Know, which is the follow-up to 2017's As You Were and 2019's Why Me? Why Not., is set for release on 27th May and currently available to pre-order here.

