Liam Gallagher would rather be on stage with Noel than win a GRAMMY Award

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman was asked whether he'd rather win the prestigious award for singing and songwriting or reunite with his brother on stage again.

Liam Gallagher would rather play on stage with his brother Noel Gallagher "one last time" than win a GRAMMY award.

The former Oasis frontman has been estranged from his sibling for many years since Noel left the band for good in 2009 and the pair have both gone on to have successful solo careers.

However, when asked if he'd rather receive one of the biggest accolades in music or reunite with his brother on stage, his answer was resolute.

A fan asked the Everything's Electric singer on Twitter: "If you had the opportunity to win a Grammy for a song written & sung by you OR an opportunity to share the stage with Noely G one last time which are you choosing?"

Seeing the question, he simply replied: "Noel".

Noel — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 4, 2022

It's not the first time Liam has chosen his brother in a difficult hypothetical situation, previously revealing he'd give Noel his kidney if he needed it.

The Manchester rocker took part in a special interview with the Guardian earlier this year, where he answered fan questions and gave very candid answers.

Asked by one fan if he would give his brother a kidney if he was the only donor match and Noel's life depended on it, the Bette Days singer replied: "Without a doubt. Of course I would. He’s my brother, man, and I love him. I’d give you one as well, mate."

Quizzed if he'd thought Noel would give him a kidney if the roles were reversed, he mused: "Yeah. He’s all bravado. He and all his celebrity mates just get up their own arses. I’m sure they’re good people, but they’re very insecure."

There's been plenty of speculation about an Oasis reunion over the years, but it was recently revealed that a decade ago, we were closer than ever to the warring brothers burying the hatchet.

In fact, George Michael's friend and collaborator David Austin revealed that the pair came face to face at the icon's house and were "very amicable".

Speaking at a cinematic screening of George Michael Freedom Uncut, Austin recalled: "Before the Olympics, actually, because Liam lives in the same area as we do in North London, he used to tell people with (1990 George Michael song) Praying For Time, 'Yeah man, there’s Lennon in that song.'

"We kind of knew that and played that show down at the Olympics, went back to the house."

He continued: "He just kind of rocked up – I think he was with Beady Eye at the time. They came to the house and there was a bit of hoo-ha because Noel was there and they hadn’t seen each other for quite a while. Well, they hadn’t seen each other at all."

As the story goes, the Careless Whisper singer's personal assistant was concerned about the ramifications of having the warring brothers under one roof, but they needn't have worried.

Austin recalled: "I remember George’s PA was going, ‘We’ve got Liam at the front door, are we gonna let him in?’ Yeah of course, f****** hell, open the door and bring him in.'

"And they got on like a house on fire actually, very amicable, down the end of the garden at the bar. That was the beginning of the Liam (appearing on the documentary) thing."

