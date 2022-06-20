Liam and Noel Gallagher came to face to face at George Michael party

Noel and Liam Gallagher in 2008 with George Michael inset in 2012. Picture: 1. Morena Brengola/Getty Images 2. Steve Thorne/Redferns via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

George Michael's friend and collaborator David Austin recalled how the pair were "amicable" back in 2012.

Liam Gallagher and his brother Noel are thought of as being at loggerheads since the moment Noel left the band for good back in 2009.

However, a new story has emerged that suggests the Oasis brothers did come face to face three years after their split at George Michael's house and they were apparently both very "amicable".

Liam features in the George Michael Freedom Uncut documentary and although it's just being given a cinematic release this year, the singer worked on it before his death in 2016 and Liam filmed his interview back in 2012 after hitting it off with the late icon at his party.

It's now been revealed that we could have had an Oasis reunion on our hands as both Noel and Liam attended a party at the Wham! singer's house and it didn't kick off.

The singer's friend and collaborator David Austin, who co-directed the documentary alongside him, revealed at a screening of the film at London's Soho House on 13th June: "Before the Olympics, actually, because Liam lives in the same area as we do in North London, he used to tell people with (1990 George Michael song) Praying For Time, 'Yeah man, there’s Lennon in that song.'

"We kind of knew that and played that show down at the Olympics, went back to the house."

He continued: "He just kind of rocked up – I think he was with Beady Eye at the time. They came to the house and there was a bit of hoo-ha because Noel was there and they hadn’t seen each other for quite a while. Well, they hadn’t seen each other at all."

As the story goes, the icon's personal assistant was concerned about the ramifications of having the warring brothers under one roof, but she needn't have worried.

Austin recalled: "I remember George’s PA was going, ‘We’ve got Liam at the front door, are we gonna let him in?’ Yeah of course, f****** hell, open the door and bring him in.'

"And they got on like a house on fire actually, very amicable, down the end of the garden at the bar. That was the beginning of the Liam (appearing on the documentary) thing."

Speaking about all the contributors to the documentary, he added: Funnily enough, Liam, out of all the interviews really knew his stuff big time.

George Michael: Freedom Uncut also includes interviews with the likes of Sir Elton John, Nile Rodgers and Stevie Wonder.

"There was so much more in his interview, just talking about the dynamics of being a singer in the studio, prepping mentally, all that kind of stuff, he really understood it. He was brilliant."

George Michael: Freedom Uncut is in cinemas for one night only on June 22nd.

