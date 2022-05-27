Liam Gallagher would give Noel his kidney: "He’s my brother"

Oasis legends Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher. Picture: 1. Press 2. Press/Matt Crockett

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman admitted he'd help his estranged brother "without a doubt".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has said he would donate a kidney to his brother Noel.

The Oasis legend took part in a special interview with the Guardian, where he answered fan questions and as ever, his responses were very candid.

Asked by one fan if he would give his brother a kidney if he was the only donor match and Noel's life depended on it, the. C'mon You Know singer replied: "Without a doubt. Of course I would. He’s my brother, man, and I love him. I’d give you one as well, mate."

Quizzed if he'd thought Noel would give him one if the roles were reversed, he said: "Yeah. He’s all bravado. He and all his celebrity mates just get up their own arses. I’m sure they’re good people, but they’re very insecure."

READ MORE - Liam Gallagher: C’mon You Know album title is inspired by Soccer Saturday's Jeff Stelling

Liam was also asked if he was surprised that he's more successful than his brother and gave a fairly measured response, but maintained that it's the singer of band's people are most interested in.

He went on: "Am I surprised I’ve ended up more successful? It depends what you judge by success. I’m sure Noel’s very happy in his world. He wrote some great songs and I sang them.

"It’s the voice that people want to hear. I could get someone to play Noel’s guitar parts 10 a penny. Noel can’t get anyone to sing like me. I work hard, give people what they want, and I’m not pretentious.

He added: "You can’t go on stage, play your new album, one to 11, and expect people to come to your gigs. You put a few new songs in there, but you’ve got to play the hits."

READ MORE - Liam Gallagher will "scarper" after first Knebworth gig to fool mum Peggy

Liam is set to play a homecoming show at Manchester's Etihad stadium and two dates at Knebworth next week. In order to give crowds what they want, Liam previously revealed he'd be on a month drinking ban on the lead up to the iconic shows in order to be match fit.

However, he was keen to say he'd be off the wagon soon after to celebrate.

According to The Sun's Bizarre Column, the Manchester rocker revealed: "I’ve got a month to prepare for Knebworth so I’m going to stay out of trouble, stay in the house, chill out, eat well, do some exercise, and not drink alcohol or do any of that nonsense."

The Everything's Electric rocker continued: “As you get older you’ve got to prepare right for these gigs.

“You can’t be going there like you’re 20 otherwise it’ll sound s*** and people pay a lot of money, so I’ve got to prepare right."

Despite going on the straight and narrow for the milestone gigs, Liam has assured fans he won't be going dry for too long.

“There’s plenty of time to get p***** and get high," he added. "Do that later on.”

Perhaps Liam would be the one in need of a kidney after all?

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher says Oasis p*** all over the Beatles in row with Jamie Carragher