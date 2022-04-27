George Michael Freedom Uncut: Cinema release date, trailer & how to buy tickets

By Jenny Mensah

The feature-length documentary on the Careless Whisper icon will be released as a global cinema event this June.

The official trailer for George Michael Freedom Uncut has been released.

Described as the icon's "final work," the feature-length documentary - which is narrated in George Michael's own words - will explore his career and private personal life and include contributions from the likes of Liam Gallagher, Ricky Gervais and Nile Rogers.

Watch the trailer for the documentary and find everything we know about the release so far.

George Michael Freedom Uncut will be released on 22nd June 2022. Picture: Trafalgar Releasing/Press

When is the new George Michael documentary coming out?

George Michael Freedom Uncut is released in cinemas on 22nd June 2022.

How to buy tickets to George Michael Freedom Uncut:

Tickets to see George Michael Freedom Uncut in selected cinemas are on sale now from georgemichaelfreedomuncut.com.

What will George Michael Freedom Uncut be about?

The 108 minute documentary, which is directed by David Austin, will tell the story of George Michael's career and will include contributions from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Liam Gallagher, Nile Rogers, Mary J. Blige and more.

A press release reads: "The film delves into the turbulent period after “Faith” leading up to, during and after the making of his “Listen Without Prejudice: Vol 1” album in 1990. At this pivotal period of his life, Michael is able to fight for his artistic freedom and lead the way for others. He meets his first real love, Anselmo Feleppa and navigates both the heartbreak of Anselmo’s early tragic passing from an AIDS related illness and the devastating loss of his mother. GEORGE MICHAEL FREEDOM UNCUT is also a brilliant reminder of Michael’s outstanding musical genius during the Wham! years and throughout his solo career. The film features timeless duets with George’s favourite artists and explores how he influenced the cultural landscape of his generation as one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time."

Director David Austin said: “The film is George's final work. Narrated by George himself, it is the complete story."

Tom Mackay, President of Premium Content at Sony Music Entertainment said: "George Michael was an inspiring artist whose story deserves to be shared on the big screen globally".

He added: “In honour of George’s birthday this June, we are thrilled to be working with David Austin and our partners at Trafalgar Releasing to bring fans unprecedented access to his extraordinary life both on and off stage.”

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, said: “We are proud to be bringing George Michael’s final work to the big screen in this global cinema event.“As an artist whose music continues to resonate across generations, this event will be a fitting tribute to George’s life and career, giving fans the opportunity to celebrate communally in cinemas worldwide.”

