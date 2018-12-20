Liam Gallagher hits back at Noel's reunion claims

The former Oasis frontman has hit back at his brother claims about why he'd never reunite the Manchester band.

Liam Gallagher has attempted to debunk his brother Noel's claims about why he'd never reunite Oasis.

The Supersonic singer took to Twitter to share a quote which NME attribute to their interview with Noel back in 2012.

See Liam's tweet below, which reads: "‘Not even if the starving children in the world needed it!’ Noel Gallagher 2015'”

‘Not even if the starving children in the world needed it!’ Noel Gallagher 2015 — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 19, 2018

When asked by a fan if he wasn't tired of all the back and forth, he simply replied: "Just putting the little c*** straight sorry if that upsets you as you were x"



Just putting the little cunt straight sorry if that upsets you as you were x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 19, 2018

Liam is no doubt referring to his brother's recent interview with MOJO in which Noel said he was previously willing to reunite Oasis for a "magic" number, but drew the line after Liam attacked his wife Sara McDonald and his children.

"At the beginning I would have said to my management, there’s a magic number, the Ballad of the Mighty I singer told the magazine.

“If it reaches that magic number I’ll do it. Give me a shout. A couple of monster gigs. Even a tour of the big cities, a world tour, stadiums, burn a load of money, buy a yacht, buy a plane, and another house, then go back to what I’m doing. Easy. I wouldn’t even have to travel with the ****.”

He added: “That thing about my kids and my wife. No way. If I had 50 quid left in my pocket I’d rather go busking. No way, I can’t do it.”

The Holy Mountain singer also accused his brother of only wanting to reunite the famous Britpop band for his "ego".

"Liam wants to do it for his ego - he never gave a shit about the fans,' he told the outlet.

"He wouldn't have walked off stage 25 times in his career if he gave a s*** about the fans."

