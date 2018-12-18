Noel Gallagher: Liam's calls for Oasis reunion are "for his ego"

The Holy Mountain singer has accused his estranged brother and former bandmate of never giving a "s*** about the fans".

Noel Gallagher has hit out at his brother Liam for his plea for an Oasis reunion.

As the Manchester Evening News reports, the Ballad of the Mighty I singer has discussed his brother's calls for the Manchester band to get back together telling MOJO magazine: "Liam wants to do it for his ego - he never gave a shit about the fans.

"He wouldn't have walked off stage 25 times in his career if he gave a s*** about the fans."

Liam Gallagher has since appeared to respond to the interview, taking to Twitter to simply write: "HOW MANY? as you were LG x".

HOW MANY as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 18, 2018

Noel's comments refer to his brother's attempt to bury the hatchet and get the "BIG O" back together after joking about his alcohol free gig.

Taking to Twitter back in July, he wrote: "Earth to noel listen up rkid I hear your doing gigs where people can't drink alcohol now that's the BeZarist thing you've done yet I forgive you now let's get the BIG O back together and stop fucking about the drinks are on me LG x"

Earth to noel listen up rkid I hear your doing gigs where people can't drink alcohol now that's the BeZarist thing you've done yet I forgive you now let's get the BIG O back together and stop fucking about the drinks are on me LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 19, 2018

Liam soon changed his mind though and said he thought Oasis was definitely over, and went as far as saying the band wouldn't have Noel in it if they were around today.

Speaking to the Daily Star, the rocker said: “I think Oasis is over, it’s sad but that’s the way it is.“At the moment I don’t want to be nowhere near that guy, because he’s not the guy that was in Oasis, I’m still the same guy that was in Oasis. He’s a bit pompous and a bit of a snob."

The rocker added: “We were a naughty band that liked having a laugh, he seems to be hanging about with, like, the Queen these days. I actually don’t think Oasis would have him, let alone him have Oasis.

“He’d only want to get some girl in playing scissors at the back or someone f***ing eating candy floss.”

