Liam Gallagher confirms when second album will be released

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis frontman has revealed when fans can expect the follow-up to his As You Were debut next year.

Liam Gallagher has confirmed his second solo album will be released before September 2019.

Taking to Twitter while slamming the press, the Oasis legend replied to a fan who believed the follow up to his debut As You Were wouldn't be out before, saying: "Fuck those old farts in mojo they know fuck all about my moves it’ll be bfore September trust me".

Fuck those old farts in mojo they know fuck all about my moves it’ll be bfore September trust me — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 19, 2018

The tweet came after the Wall of Glass singer told his 3 million followers that he's returned to the studio record more tracks.

Back in the studio tday for a few more hits on the bong I love and adore you all as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 19, 2018

The news comes after his estranged brother Noel Gallagher said Liam's calls for Oasis reunion were "for his ego".

As the Manchester Evening News reports, the Ballad of the Mighty I singer has discussed his brother's calls for the Manchester band to get back together telling MOJO magazine: "Liam wants to do it for his ego - he never gave a shit about the fans."

He wouldn't have walked off stage 25 times in his career if he gave a s*** about the fans."

Liam has since appeared to respond to the interview, taking to Twitter to simply write: "HOW MANY? as you were LG x".

HOW MANY as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 18, 2018

