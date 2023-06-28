Liam Gallagher to play London's KOKO for Knebworth 22 live album launch show

Liam Gallagher is set to play a gig at KOKO London this August. Picture: Press

The former Oasis frontman will celebrate the launch of his Knebworth 22 live album with an intimate gig at the London venue.

By Jenny Mensah

Liam Gallagher has announced a gig at KOKO, London.

The former Oasis frontman will play show at the iconic Camden venue in August 2023 to celebrate the release of his forthcoming live album Knebworth 22, which follows his two solo shows at the hallowed ground last year.

The gig will take place on Wednesday afternoon, 9th August and pre-sale opens Wednesday 5th July at 10am.

Pre-order KNEBWORTH 22 on the official store by 3pm on Tuesday 4th July for first access.

If you’ve already pre-ordered the album on Liam’s store you will receive an email giving you access.

Visit the official store for more details.

The Manchester legend teased the news earlier this morning (28th June) writing: "Beautiful people where the hell have I been answers on a wotsit anyways fuck all that curious killed the twat malarky I’m back with some BIBLICAL news 10am Humongous announcement MCFC TREBLE WINNERS LG x".

Liam Gallagher performs at Knebworth Park, Stevenage in 2022. Picture: Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty

Featuring on the record are live performances of Liam's solo tracks Shockwaves, Everything's Electric, Come On You Know, The River and Once alongside Oasis classics such as Rock 'n' Roll Star, Supersonic, Cigarettes & Alcohol, Wonderwall and Champagne Supernova.

The epic sold-out gigs, which saw 170,000 fans descend on Stevanage across the Jubilee weekend, mirroring the Manchester band's historic duo of gigs in August 1996, cemented Liam Gallagher's status as a stadium-filling solo act.

Liam Gallagher says of the release: “So we recorded the Knebworth gigs we did last year. We all sound Biblical, turn it up ENJOY, LGx."

In addition to its digital release, Knebworth 22 will be available in physical formats including standard and deluxe CDs, a black double-vinyl and sun yellow double-vinyl. Plus a striking olive and black marble double-vinyl edition is also available exclusively from Liam Gallagher's official store.

Pre-order Liam Gallagher - Knebworth 22 here.

See the Knebworth 22 tracklist: