Liam Gallagher announces Knebworth 22 live album & shares Roll It Over live video

9 June 2023, 13:25 | Updated: 9 June 2023, 13:30

Liam Gallagher is release a Knebworth 22 live album
Liam Gallagher is release his Knebworth 22 live album. Picture: Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker's new live album, taken from his two iconic solo gigs at Knebworth, will be released on 11th August 2023.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has announced a new live album today (9th June).

The former Oasis frontman is set to release Knebworth 22, which marks the duo of iconic solo gigs he played at the hallowed grounds on 3rd and 4th June 2022.

Alongside the announcement comes a live video of Roll It Over, which originally featured on the Oasis album Standing on the Shoulder of Giants.

Liam Gallagher - Roll It Over (Live From Knebworth 22)

Also featuring on the record are live performances of Liam's solo tracks Shockwaves, Everything's Electric, Come On You Know, The River and Once alongside Oasis classics such as Rock 'n' Roll Star, Supersonic, Cigarettes & Alcohol, Wonderwall and Champagne Supernova.

The epic sold-out gigs, which saw 170,000 fans descend on Stevanage across the Jubilee weekend, mirroring the Manchester band's historic duo of gigs in August 1996, cemented Liam Gallagher's status as a stadium-filling solo act.

Liam Gallagher says of the release: “So we recorded the Knebworth gigs we did last year. We all sound Biblical, turn it up ENJOY, LGx."

In addition to its digital release, Knebworth 22 will be available in physical formats including standard and deluxe CDs, a black double-vinyl and sun yellow double-vinyl. Plus a striking olive and black marble double-vinyl edition is also available exclusively from Liam Gallagher's official store.

Pre-order Liam Gallagher - Knebworth 22 here.

See the Knebworth 22 tracklist:

  1. Hello
  2. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star
  3. Wall Of Glass’
  4. Shockwave
  5. Everything’s Electric
  6. Roll It Over
  7. Slide Away
  8. More Power
  9. C’mon You Know
  10. The River
  11. Once
  12. Cigarettes & Alcohol
  13. Some Might Say
  14. Supersonic
  15. Wonderwall
  16. Champagne Supernova

Watch the trailer for Liam Gallagher's Knebworth 22

See Liam Gallagher's full live dates here.

