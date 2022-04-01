Liam Gallagher unveils C'mon You Know single

Liam Gallagher has released his C'Mon You Know single.

By Jenny Mensah

Listen to the title track from the former Oasis rocker's third solo album, which is set for release on 27th May.

Liam Gallagher has shared his C'MON YOU KNOW single, which he's described as the "sound of the summer",

The former Oasis frontman is preparing to release his third studio album and now he's shared its title track.

Listen to the stomper of a single below:

Backed by gospel singers and a blistering beat, the track is the perfect song to tease us with the Manchester rocker's new material

Speaking of the album, which follows 2017's As You Were and 2019's Why Me? Why Not, is "a bit peculiar".

Speaking to Chris Moyles on Radio X, he revealed: Some of it's odd, man. 80% of the record is a bit peculiar. But still good. And 20% of it is kind of classic, like Everything's Electric."

But Liam assured fans: "I still sound normal, and mega and all that, but if you're gonna do something a bit different, do it in these times because if people don't like it, blame it on COVID. And then we'll go back to the normal stuff."

See Liam Gallagher's C'mon You Know tracklist:

More Power Diamonds In The Dark Don't Go Halfway Too Good For Giving Up Was Not Meant To be C'Mon You Know Everything's Electric The World Is In Need Moscow Rules I'm Free Better Days Sweet Children

A week after his album is released: Gallagher will headline two sold-out shows at Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire, the site of his former band's legendary gigs in 1996 and he's expecting the concerts will annoy his estranged brother and former bandmate, Noel Gallagher.

He said: “Look, it’s got to, hasn’t it? I’m sure deep down he’s happy, he’s not all bad. But there’s going to be a bit of ‘the f*****’s out and about again’.



"If he was doing Knebworth I’d be livid. I don’t care how much money you’ve got, how many houses you’ve got, how many celebrity mates, when you get home you’d be sitting there thinking ‘f***er’. But the geezer’s got many faces, so he can hide behind one of them.”

Gallagher was recently praised by Dave Grohl for being one of the "last remaining rock stars" and unsurprisingly... he agreed.

LG, how does it feel to be named one of the “last remaining rock stars” by David Grohl? — Robert Lewis (@Robert_H_Lewis) March 4, 2022

The story later led the Burnage rocker to take aim at U2 and Bono, who he believes don't display any rock 'n' roll attributes at all.

When asked about his comments by Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, Gallagher said: "I mean, not all of them are [useless], but the majority of them are. The ones that think they're rock stars are not, they ... just live a very boring f****** life, and I think rock 'n' roll deserves a little bit more than just making music, you know what I mean?

"You gotta get out there and get yourself — you just gotta live an exciting life. It's like U2, they pass themselves as a rock 'n' roll band, but what the? Come on, man, I've never seen f****** Bono, I mean I've never seen any of them do anything remotely rock 'n' roll."

The Everything's Electric star went one further and offered his thoughts on what it actually takes to be a rock star, suggesting it's not "all about the music" but is more about how you carry yourself.

He added: "Without a doubt, I think attitude, a lot of people will go, 'Oh it's all about music.' But I disagree, I don't think it's all about music. Obviously, you've got a certain degree of, your tunes have gotta be decent enough, but I think attitude goes a long way.

"But, people just think that rock 'n' roll kind of sounds a bit silly and a bit stupid, but it means a lot to me. I'd rather be that than f****** some politically correct f****** idiot."