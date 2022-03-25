Liam Gallagher slams U2: "I've never seen any of them do anything remotely rock 'n' roll"

Liam Gallagher and U2 frontman Bono. Picture: 1. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for BRIT Awards Limited 2. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has hit out at Bono and the legendary Irish band for not being rock 'n' roll enough.

Liam Gallagher thinks U2 have never been "rock 'n' roll".

The former Oasis frontman was recently hailed as "one of the last remaining rock stars" by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, which he unsurprisingly agreed with wholeheartedly.

When a fan alerted him to Grohl's comments he responded on Twitter: "He's correct the rest of them are useless."

He’s correct the rest of them are usless — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 4, 2022

Now, when asked about his comments by Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, Gallagher said: "I mean, not all of them are [useless], but the majority of them are. The ones that think they're rock stars are not, they ... just live a very boring f****** life, and I think rock 'n' roll deserves a little bit more than just making music, you know what I mean?

"You gotta get out there and get yourself — you just gotta live an exciting life. It's like U2, they pass themselves as a rock 'n' roll band, but what the? Come on, man, I've never seen f****** Bono, I mean I've never seen any of them do anything remotely rock 'n' roll."

The Everything's Electric star went one further and offered his thoughts on what it actually takes to be a rock star, suggesting it's not "all about the music" but is more about how you carry yourself.

He added: "Without a doubt, I think attitude, a lot of people will go, 'Oh it's all about music.' But I disagree, I don't think it's all about music. Obviously, you've got a certain degree of, your tunes have gotta be decent enough, but I think attitude goes a long way.

"But, people just think that rock 'n' roll kind of sounds a bit silly and a bit stupid, but it means a lot to me. I'd rather be that than f****** some politically correct f****** idiot."

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher is set to release his third studio album C'mon You Know on 27th May and returned to his hometown of Manchester to shoot a video for one of its singles.

Teasing his appearance earlier this week, he wrote on Twitter: "Doing a shoot up NORTH tmoz for a new single

"We’re gonna be on a roof so keep your Roy Kinnears pealed for the sound of the summer. C'Mon You Know"

By Thursday (24th March), many fans were delighted to spot the Mancunian legend performing on the roof of the Midland Hotel, overlooking St Peter's Square in the centre of the city.

Liam Gallagher on the midland hotel rooftop filming a new choon 😎 #cmonyouknow pic.twitter.com/GtnOB2buf0 — STU 🐝 (@broady391) March 24, 2022

