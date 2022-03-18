Liam Gallagher stopped drinking on stage after 2000 Oasis Wembley gig

Liam Gallagher plays with Oasis at Wembley in 2000. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

The Everything's Electric singer revealed his drunken antics with Oasis at Wembley in 2000 caused him to lay off alcohol during live performances.

By Radio X

Liam Gallagher claims that his drunken performance during Oasis' famous set at Wembley Stadium, in July 2000, made him quite drinking heavily on stage.

Asked in 2019 by Radio X's Chris Moyles whether he drinks booze on stage, the singer replied: "Just water man".

"I’ve not drank booze on stage since that famous Wembley gig. Remember that one where it all went a bit…?"

He added: "Apparently people like that kind of thing but now I steer clear of all of that, do you know what I mean? It’s just water man, stuff like that. Every now and again, it depends if it’s a short gig, I might have a little cheeky tequila just to get the party started. "

Asked whether he'd have a few drinks before going on back in the day, Gallagher quipped: "And the rest, yeah," adding: "I think as you get older though, you just can’t do it, can you?

"When you’re 20 and that, you can do what you want. I used to smoke ganja on stage and everything. But now, I’d end up singing Taylor Swift songs, you know what I mean, forget what band I’m in.

Judge Liam's performance for yourself:

Liam's estranged brother and former bandmate Noel has also previously cited their Wembley gig in 2000 as one of his lowest points in Oasis.

Speaking to Radio X's John Kennedy in 2017, the elder Gallagher called the gigs: “THE low point in Oasis. It was a horrible two-and-a-half hours on stage. Liam can hang his head in shame.”

The show, which was later turned into the live album Familiar To Millions, came off the back of the band’s fourth studio album, Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants.

Noel went on: “That particular album, it’s a disgrace.“We were brilliant in the soundcheck. I stopped it because we were playing too well.”

Noel also claimed that his personal life at the time was particularly bad and that the final product was “offensive”.

However, he added: “The cover’s not bad though, I’ll give you that.”

Noel is no doubt referring to his cover of Neil Young's Hey Hey My My (Into the Black), which he played on both nights of the gig. The song was famous for its line: "It's better to burn out than fade away..."