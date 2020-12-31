This was Liam Gallagher's New Year's Resolution for 2020

31 December 2020, 10:37

Liam Gallagher performing at his River Thames show in December 2020
Liam Gallagher performing at his River Thames show in December 2020. Picture: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After a terrible year, let's look back at what the former Oasis rocker had wished for in 2020 - and whether it came true or not.

A year ago, Liam Gallagher revealed his New Year's Resolution for 2020 - and it was surprisingly prophetic.

The former Oasis frontman made the prediction on 16 December 2019, after a successful year that saw him score a second solo number one album with his sophomore record Why Me? Why Not.

Asked for a fan on Twitter what his "new year's goal" is, the Mancunian legend simply replied: "To keep grafting and giving the people what they want young and old".

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic ruining all of Liam's plans, he did just that - he kept on grafting. The summer saw him release the album MTV Unplugged (Live At Hull City Hall), which went to Number 1 in June, and he ended the year by streaming a live gig from a boat on the Thames and issuing a Christmas single, All You're Dreaming Of.

But Gallagher's response might be a subtle dig at his estranged brother, who had announced that he was taking it easy in 2020.

Speaking to Guitar.com, Noel Gallagher said: "I just need to get away from it for a bit. So I don't think I'll start to make an album seriously 'til 2021." In the event, Noel released just one new EP in 2020 - the acclaimed Blue Moon Rising.

Liam Gallagher perfoming in Austria during one of his last shows before lockdown, 18 February 2020
Liam Gallagher perfoming in Austria during one of his last shows before lockdown, 18 February 2020. Picture: GEORG HOCHMUTH/APA/AFP via Getty Images

For Liam, 2020 was to have been a busy one - at the time he made his announcement, Gallagher was to top the bill at a number of British festivals in 2020, with Reading & Leeds, TRNSMT, Latitude Festival, and Belfast Vital all on his schedule. He'd also planned a huge homecoming gig at Heaton Park on Saturday 12 June 2020.

None of this, of course, happened due to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even Liam's free gig for NHS workers had to be postponed from its original date in October 2020. The show will now take place at London's O2 Arena on 23 May, with Primal Scream supporting.

Latest Videos

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl with music teaser inset

Foo Fighters share teaser of new music ahead of release of 10th album

Foo Fighters

Johnny Vaughan revisits the Big Breakfast house

Johnny Vaughan revisiting the Big Breakfast house was what we all needed in 2020

Johnny Vaughan

Miles Kane covers Oasis track Hey Now! for 25 years of (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

Miles Kane delivered the best cover version of 2020

Miles Kane

Nandi Bushell and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl

Nandi Bushell talks impact of Dave Grohl drum battle

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher Songs

Liam Gallagher Latest

See more Liam Gallagher Latest

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys performing in Birmingham in 2005

How old were your favourite rock stars when they had their first hit?

Features

Child actors perform Oasis track Round Are Way in Co-op Christmas advert

Co-op Christmas ad: Meet the real-life Leeds brothers behind the Round Are Way cover
Radio X's Best Albums Of 2020

The best albums of 2020

Features

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher pays tribute to fan's late daughter

Liam Gallagher in his All You're Dreaming Of video

Liam Gallagher teams up with Peaky Blinders director for All You’re Dreaming Of video