This was Liam Gallagher's New Year's Resolution for 2020

Liam Gallagher performing at his River Thames show in December 2020. Picture: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After a terrible year, let's look back at what the former Oasis rocker had wished for in 2020 - and whether it came true or not.

A year ago, Liam Gallagher revealed his New Year's Resolution for 2020 - and it was surprisingly prophetic.

The former Oasis frontman made the prediction on 16 December 2019, after a successful year that saw him score a second solo number one album with his sophomore record Why Me? Why Not.

Asked for a fan on Twitter what his "new year's goal" is, the Mancunian legend simply replied: "To keep grafting and giving the people what they want young and old".

To keep grafting and giving the people what they want young and old — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 16, 2019

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic ruining all of Liam's plans, he did just that - he kept on grafting. The summer saw him release the album MTV Unplugged (Live At Hull City Hall), which went to Number 1 in June, and he ended the year by streaming a live gig from a boat on the Thames and issuing a Christmas single, All You're Dreaming Of.

But Gallagher's response might be a subtle dig at his estranged brother, who had announced that he was taking it easy in 2020.

Speaking to Guitar.com, Noel Gallagher said: "I just need to get away from it for a bit. So I don't think I'll start to make an album seriously 'til 2021." In the event, Noel released just one new EP in 2020 - the acclaimed Blue Moon Rising.

Liam Gallagher perfoming in Austria during one of his last shows before lockdown, 18 February 2020. Picture: GEORG HOCHMUTH/APA/AFP via Getty Images

For Liam, 2020 was to have been a busy one - at the time he made his announcement, Gallagher was to top the bill at a number of British festivals in 2020, with Reading & Leeds, TRNSMT, Latitude Festival, and Belfast Vital all on his schedule. He'd also planned a huge homecoming gig at Heaton Park on Saturday 12 June 2020.

None of this, of course, happened due to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even Liam's free gig for NHS workers had to be postponed from its original date in October 2020. The show will now take place at London's O2 Arena on 23 May, with Primal Scream supporting.