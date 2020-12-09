Liam Gallagher teams up with Peaky Blinders director for All You’re Dreaming Of video

The former Oasis frontman has teamed up with Anthony Byrne once again for the visuals to his Christmas single. Watch it here.

Liam Gallagher has unveiled the video for his All You're Dreaming Of single.

The former Oasis frontman released the Christmas track last month and has now given us some tasty visuals to go alongside it.

The black and white video sees him team up with Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne once again - who previously helmed his One Of Us video.

In the moody yet warming scenes, Liam can be seen walking around a woodland area, before momentarily ditching his customary Parka for a festive shirt while he sings to camera in front of a fireplace.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher made his fans very happy when his extra special Down By The River Thames gig streamed on Saturday (5 December).

The eagerly-awaited show, which took place via MelodyVR, saw the Manchester rocker play an exclusive set while travelling down the iconic London river and passing its landmarks.

He blended the likes of Oasis favourites in Columbia, Cigarettes and Alcohol, Headshrinker, Champagne Supernova and Supersonic alongside his solo hits such as Wall of Glass, Shockwave, Once and of course his latest festive single.

See the setlist for Liam Gallagher's Down By The River Thames gig on 5 December 2020:

1. Hello

2. Wall of Glass

3. Halo

4. Shockwave

5. Columbia

6. Fade Away

7. Why Me? Why Not.

8. Greedy Soul

9. The River

10. Once

11. Morning Glory

12. Cigarettes and Alcohol

13. Headshrinker

14. Supersonic

15. Champagne Supernova

Encore:

16. All You're Dreaming Of

