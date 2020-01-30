WATCH: Noel Gallagher turns kingpin in Blue Moon Rising video

The former Oasis rocker has shared new visuals for the track, which features on his EP of the same name.

The video sees Gallagher, who's usually known for hating music videos, briefly put on his acting cap to play some sort of boss in a club setting.

Watch his Blue Moon Rising video, which stars Skins actor Jack O'Connell above.

Noel Gallagher in his Blue Moon Rising video. Picture: YouTube/Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Meanwhile, his estranged brother Liam has been teased "something special" will drop on 31 January with a short video.

The clip begins with a picturesque shot of a stately home, and swoops in to reveal a discarded banquet table, before zooming in to on the title of Gallagher's Why Me? Why Not. album in a gilded frame.

Some fans have noticed the grand surroundings look somewhat familiar to the late Beatles legend John Lennon's Ascot home, and others have noticed the piano playing is the accompaniment to Liam's Once track.

Whether it's a video, live dates or a new music announcement, fans won't have to wait too long to find out.

Despite Noel has said he'll be taking a long break from touring, the Ballad of the Mighty I singer will be setting out on various dates in 2020.

Noel will play two homecoming gigs at the O2 Apollo Manchester on 24 and 25 March.

The band will also visit London’s Royal Albert Hall on 27 March as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust concerts which run that week. Also on the bill for the charity's 30th anniversary will include Stereophonics and Paul Weller (25 March), Groove Armada (20 March) and Nile Rodgers and Chic (29 March).

Noel's other live dates for 2020 include a show at London’s Kenwood House on 21 June and a headline performance at Bristol Sounds on 24 June, as well as a series of gigs for Forest Live in Suffolk (18 June), Staffordshire (19 June) and Nottinghamshire (26 June).

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds EP Blue Moon Rising will be available from 6 March 2020.