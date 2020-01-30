WATCH: Noel Gallagher turns kingpin in Blue Moon Rising video

30 January 2020, 11:02 | Updated: 30 January 2020, 11:20

The former Oasis rocker has shared new visuals for the track, which features on his EP of the same name.

Noel Gallagher has shared new visuals for his Blue Moon Rising track.

The video sees Gallagher, who's usually known for hating music videos, briefly put on his acting cap to play some sort of boss in a club setting.

Watch his Blue Moon Rising video, which stars Skins actor Jack O'Connell above.

Noel Gallagher in his Blue Moon Rising video
Noel Gallagher in his Blue Moon Rising video. Picture: YouTube/Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds announce 2020 UK tour dates

Meanwhile, his estranged brother Liam has been teased "something special" will drop on 31 January with a short video.

The clip begins with a picturesque shot of a stately home, and swoops in to reveal a discarded banquet table, before zooming in to on the title of Gallagher's Why Me? Why Not. album in a gilded frame.

Some fans have noticed the grand surroundings look somewhat familiar to the late Beatles legend John Lennon's Ascot home, and others have noticed the piano playing is the accompaniment to Liam's Once track.

Whether it's a video, live dates or a new music announcement, fans won't have to wait too long to find out.

Despite Noel has said he'll be taking a long break from touring, the Ballad of the Mighty I singer will be setting out on various dates in 2020.

Noel will play two homecoming gigs at the O2 Apollo Manchester on 24 and 25 March.

The band will also visit London’s Royal Albert Hall on 27 March as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust concerts which run that week. Also on the bill for the charity's 30th anniversary will include Stereophonics and Paul Weller (25 March), Groove Armada (20 March) and Nile Rodgers and Chic (29 March).

Noel's other live dates for 2020 include a show at London’s Kenwood House on 21 June and a headline performance at Bristol Sounds on 24 June, as well as a series of gigs for Forest Live in Suffolk (18 June), Staffordshire (19 June) and Nottinghamshire (26 June).

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds EP Blue Moon Rising will be available from 6 March 2020.

Latest Videos

Chris Moyles gets a caller from Leeds

WATCH: Chris Moyles gets a caller from Leeds and she sounds ecstatic

The Chris Moyles Show

Liam Gallagher

VIDEO: Liam Gallagher teases "January 31st" with cryptic video clip

Liam Gallagher

Blossoms' Tom Ogden in the band's If This Is Real Life video

WATCH: Blossoms share If You Think This Is Real Life video

Blossoms

Billie Eilish and Dave Grohl

WATCH: Billie Eilish reacts to Dave Grohl’s Nirvana comparisons

Noel Gallagher Songs

Noel Gallagher Latest

See more Noel Gallagher Latest

Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and Noel Gallagher

Louis Tomlinson adds Noel Gallagher songwriting credit to Walls single
Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds announce 2020 UK tour dates
Noel Gallagher reveals how Half the World Away became the theme tune to The Royal Family

Noel Gallagher reveals how Half the World Away became The Royle Family theme song
Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher says he's "ready to call it a day"

Noel Gallagher and The Fast Show's John Thomson in 2011

Noel Gallagher was supposed to appear on The Fast Show