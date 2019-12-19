Liam Gallagher reveals his New Year's Resolution for 2020

The former Oasis rocker responded to a fan on Twitter who asked what his goal was for 2020.

Liam Gallagher has revealed his New Year's Resolution for 2020.

The former Oasis frontman has had an amazing 2019, touring across the world and scoring a second solo number one album with his sophomore record Why Me? Why Not.

However, unlike his brother Noel - who revealed he's set to take a break next year - Liam shows no signs of slowing down.

Asked for a fan on Twitter what his "new year's goal" is, the Shockwave singer simply replied: "To keep grafting and giving the people what they want young and old".

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at O2 Ritz Manchester. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

To keep grafting and giving the people what they want young and old — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 16, 2019

Gallagher's response might be a subtle dig at his estranged brother, who he hit out at for calling new Oasis fans "pricks".

Speaking to Guitar.com, Noel said: "I just need to get away from it for a bit. So I don't think I'll start to make an album seriously 'til 2021.

"The thing is, there's a generation now, between 15 and 18 years old, that have just got into the Oasis thing. They've never heard most of what I've done, that's for sure.

"But really, they have no idea what was going on before. So for those little pr**ks, I'll take great pleasure in ruining their days."

The comments outraged brother Liam, who tweeted: "For someone who honestly - and I mean HONESTLY - thinks he’s the Paul McCartney of his generation... is seriously deluded. Imagine Macca saying all new Beatle fans are pr**ks.

"Sorry rkid, you need more than a year off. You are an embarrassment to the family."

For someone who honestly and I mean HONESTLY thinks he’s the Paul McCartney of his generation is seriously deluded imagine Macca saying all new Beatle fans are pricks sorry rkid you need more than a year off you are an embarrassment to the family LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 15, 2019

Next year is set to be a huge one for Liam, who is already confirmed to headline several British festivals, with Reading & Leeds, TRNSMT, Latitude Festival, and Belfast Vital 2020.

If there wasn't enough chances to see Liam Gallagher next year, he's also confirmed a homecoming gig at Heaton Park.The Burnage boy will return home to play the 600 hectare park on Saturday 12 June 2020, with support acts still to be announced.

