Liam Gallagher and John Squire tease joint album with video and new website
19 December 2023, 10:46
The ex-Oasis frontman and The Stone Roses legend have launched a new website.
Liam Gallagher has teased his forthcoming collaboration with John Squire by sharing a video and launching a new website.
The former Oasis frontman brought out the former Stone Roses guitarist for his pair of Knebworth shows back in 2022, to perform the 1995 classic Champagne Supernova anthem.
Since then, the Everything's Electric rocker has steadily teased a project with the musician, telling his fans that a "super group" was "incoming".
He later went as far as saying it was the best record to be released since The Beatles' Revolver, which certainly grabbed the attention of fans online.
Now it looks like we could be closer to a hearing material than we thought, with the a teaser video featuring throwback footage of himself and the Fools Gold guitarist.
In the video a young Gallagher can be heard saying: "John Squire without a doubt the best guitarist of his generation and in the world in my opinion".
The Manchester legends have also created a website page entitled gallaghersquire.com, which invites fans to sign up to a mailing list "to find out more".
The news of the two Manchester giants coming together will no doubt put a smile on fans' faces next year- as will Gallagher's plans for 2024.
Earlier this year, the former Oasis frontman confirmed his plans to mark 30 years of the band's debut album - which was released on 29th August 1994 - with huge live dates across 2024.
Just this month, Liam Gallagher added further dates to his string of gigs, plus confirmed that Liverpool Britpop contemporaries Cast and Scottish indie rockers The View would be supporting on selected dates.
Kasabian will also join the rocker on his headline set at VITAL festival in Belfast's Boucher Road next summer.
See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:
- Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena - Cast as support
- Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- Cast as support
- Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support
- Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support
- Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support
- Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support
- Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
- Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
- Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support
- Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support
- Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support
- Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support
- Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
- Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
- Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival
- Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick - NEW DATE ADDED
- Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - RECENTLY ADDED DATE - Kasabian support
- Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024
- Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024
Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info on how to buy tickets.
