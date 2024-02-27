Liam Gallagher and John Squire plot more joint albums: "I can’t wait to hear the next songs John writes"

John Squire and Liam Gallagher have talked about making more music together. Picture: Tom Oxley

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester giants are on the cusp of releasing their first joint album, but have teased there's much more to come from their collaboration.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have already began planning their second album together and they believe their collaboration has longevity.

"It’s a new group." the former Oasis frontman told Rock and Folk Magazine.

“When we do another album, and then another, we will have more of a repertoire.

“I can’t wait to hear the next songs John writes.”

Squire added: "I want to do more. I already have some ideas.”

The duo's self-tiled debut is set for release this Friday 1st March and two singles have been unveiled from the record so far; lead track Just Another Rainbow (below) and Mars To Liverpool.

Liam Gallagher & John Squire - Just Another Rainbow (Official Video)

The Manchester titans clearly mean to make the most of their project as they can, embarking on live dates this spring, which will see them play intimate shows at the likes of London's at the O2 Forum Kentish Town and The Troxy as well as two nights at the O2 Apollo Manchester.

They'll be joined by a band, which includes bassist Barrie Cadogan and drummer Joey Waronker (R.E.M. and Beck), but those hoping to hear a setlist full of Oasis and The Stone Roses tracks will be sorely disappointed.

Quizzed if they'll play any hits from their previous bands, Liam Gallagher told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan: "Nah, not doing any of that. It’s gonna be just this album and maybe a few covers that we might get round to doing, but it won’t be our other bands and that, ‘cause that’s naff."

"No, them songs mean too much to me man for me to be howling over," added the Supersonic singer. "I wouldn’t mind howling over the Oasis ones and that."

He maintained: "They just mean too much to me."

Liam Gallagher & John Squire - Mars To Liverpool (Official Video)

Liam Gallagher and John Squire's album tracklist:

1. Raise Your Hands

2. Mars To Liverpool

3. One Day At A Time

4. I’m a Wheel

5. Just Another Rainbow

6. Love You Forever

7. Make It Up As You Go Along

8. You're Not The Only One

9. I’m So Bored

10. Mother Nature's Song

See Liam Gallagher and John Squire's 2024 tour dates: