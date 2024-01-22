Liam Gallagher and John Squire tease Mars To Liverpool single

John Squire and Liam Gallagher have teased their Mars to Liverpool single. Picture: Tom Oxley/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester legends have shared the next cut to be taken from their forthcoming joint album and confirm it will be released on Friday.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have teased their second single.

Taking to social media on Monday (22nd January), the Manchester legends shared the a snippet of their Mars To Liverpool track, which is the next cut to come from their forthcoming album.

The Oasis icon and former Stone Roses guitarist's second song, which follows lead track Just Another Rainbow, will be released on Friday 26th January and is available to pre-save here.

Listen to a snippet of the track and see its confectionery-themed artwork below:

The morsel of new material comes right on schedule after the former Oasis frontman revealed to a fan that new material would be coming this week.

Nxt wk you lucky lucky people — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 15, 2024

This month saw the duo release the official visuals for their Just Another Rainbow, which sees them perform while bathed in kaleidoscopic light.

Watch the video, which was directed by Charles Mehling and shot in Bury, Greater Manchester, here:

Liam Gallagher & John Squire - Just Another Rainbow (Official Video)

Speaking of the single, Squire commented: "To me the most obvious take on Just Another Rainbow is that it's about disappointment, and the sentiment is that you never get what you really want. But I don't like to explain songs, I think that's the privilege of the listener, it's whatever you want it to be. To me, it's also one of the most uplifting tracks we’ve made together, which is weird."

Liam Gallagher added: "I think John's a top songwriter. Everyone always bangs on about him as a guitarist, but he’s a top songwriter too, man, no two ways about it as far as I'm concerned. There's not enough of his music out there, whether it's with the Roses or himself. It's good to see him back writing songs and f***ing good ones. The melodies are mega and then the guitars are a given. But I think even when you take all the f***ing guitars off, you can play the songs all on acoustic and they’ll all still blow your mind."

Their album - which is to follow sometimes this year - started out in Squire's Macclesfield studio and was completed in Los Angeles during sessions with revered producer Greg Kurstin, who plays bass on the record and has previously worked with Gallagher on his solo albums. Drums also come courtesy of Joey Waronker, known for his work with Beck, R.E.M. and Atoms for Peace.

The pair also previously revealed that the record will consist of 1- tracks and will be self-titled.... plus it will more than likely have a follow-up.

The Champagne Supernova singer explained: “There’s 10 [songs] on the album, but we’ve done eight. We demoed eight of them in John’s studio and then John done another two songs and we recorded them for the first time.

"Sang them for the first time out in America in LA. It hasn’t got a title as such. It’s just Liam and John, like Liam Gallagher and John Squire, really.”

The Stone Roses legend added: "It's too late. We forgot about a title. It's all been printed," before Liam added: "The next one will have one now."

Eager to keep the good news coming, the Manchester giants also plan to tour the record and have even got a band together.

"We’ve got a bass player, we’ve got a drummer, we’ve got a keyboard player on hold and that if we need it, said Liam. "We’re going to try and tackle it without a keyboard player [or] piano player and give it a bit of bollocks, mate.

"A bit of rawness to it, but if it needs it, it needs it. But yeah, we’re going out on tour. We’re going to go and do some gigs, see what happens, and try to inspire people and make people happy. That’s it really. And then do another one."