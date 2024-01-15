John Squire talks injury which threatened his ability to play guitar

John Squire performs with The Stone Roses in 2013. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Stone Roses guitarist was worried he'd never play the same again after injuring his wrist while playing basketball with his son.

John Squire was worried he'd never be able to play the guitar the same way again.

The Stone Roses and Seahorses legend is known for his distinctive sound, but his music career was almost thrown into doubt when he sustained an injury to his wrist after playing basketball with his son, which affected his thumb.

“It did panic me,” he told The Guardian. "There was a question mark over whether I would get full use of it back."

Luckily, Squire was able to get back to to his best through physiotherapy and a strict guitar-playing regime, which helped reignite his desire to create new music.

However, asked if he regrets not releasing more material over the years, he mused: “There’d be a trade-off. I might not be married. I might not have as many children and I might not have seen as much of them. I don’t feel like I’ve massively f***ed up.”

Liam Gallagher & John Squire - Just Another Rainbow (Official Video)

This month saw Squire release his Just Another Rainbow single with Liam Gallagher, the first cut to come from their collaboration.

The Manchester duo plan to release a full studio album and have even teased accompanying tour dates. Speaking about their collaboration Squire admitted that he had "high hopes" for it, but their chemistry surprised them both.

He revealed: "I think we were both surprised at how complementary my guitar tone is with his voice and how the songs I’ve written worked for him."

The Fools Gold rocker also teased that work has begun on album number two, joking to the outlet that a sequel could be on the cards: "The guitar fights back".