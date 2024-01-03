Watch Liam Gallagher and John Squire in Just Another Rainbow teaser video

John Squire and Liam Gallagher have shared a teaser of their joint single. Picture: Tom Oxley

The former Oasis frontman and legendary Stone Roses guitarist have shared teaser of their first single.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have shared a teaser from their Just Another Rainbow single.

The former Oasis frontman and legendary guitarist and songwriter, who is best known for his time with The Stone Roses, previously announced their single, which is set release for 5th January 2024.

Now the Manchester duo have kicked off the new year by sharing a clip, which sees them perform the psychedelic track.

John Squire previously said of the single: “To me the most obvious take on Just Another Rainbow is that it's about disappointment, and the sentiment is that you never get what you really want. But I don't like to explain songs, I think that's the privilege of the listener, it's whatever you want it to be. To me, it's also one of the most uplifting tracks we’ve made together, which is weird.”

The artwork for Liam Gallagher and John Squire's Just Another Rainbow single. Picture: Press

Liam Gallagher added: “I think John's a top songwriter. Everyone always bangs on about him as a guitarist, but he’s a top songwriter too, man, no two ways about it as far as I'm concerned. There's not enough of his music out there, whether it's with the Roses or himself. It's good to see him back writing songs and f***ing good ones. The melodies are mega and then the guitars are a given. But I think even when you take all the f***ing guitars off, you can play the songs all on acoustic and they’ll all still blow your mind.”

Meanwhile, former Oasis guitarist Bonehead and lifelong friend of Liam Gallagher has teased he has heard the duo's joint album in full, but he's keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to the record.

Asked if he's heard any of their new material on his special Bonehead's Christmas Day show or if he's involved in any way, he told Radio X's Toby Tarrant: “I’m not involved in anyway whatsoever, but I’ve heard it.

“I’m not going to tell you anything. I’m going to keep you all in suspense. I’m not gonna say it’s this, that or whatever, but I’ve heard it from start to finish and I’ll keep you all going ‘Go on, tell us, tell us, tell us’.”

“It’s not for me to say," he added. "I shall leave it to the man himself,” he maintained before letting slip: "it’s very good".

