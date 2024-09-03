Liam Gallagher appears in latest Stone Island campaign

Liam Gallagher features in a new campaign for the fashion brand. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman has joined a host of artists to model for the fashion brand's Autumn/Winter 2024 collection.

Liam Gallagher is among the artists taking part in Stone Island's latest ad campaign.

The Oasis rocker has been announced as the new face of the fashion brand alongside DJ and singer-songwriter Peggy Gou.

The pair have taken part in a feature for the designer, who's known for its streetwear fashion, including the beloved parkas the Manchester rocker is rarely seen without.

Liam answers questions such as "What is your favourite time of day?" and "Do you prefer the desert, forest, mountain or beach?" To which he answers: "Any of them as long as there's a little cheeky bar."

Peggy Gou & Liam Gallagher for Stone Island (2024) pic.twitter.com/fewfPLnSgf — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) September 3, 2024

The brand explains of its latest campaign: "Stone Island unveils the latest chapter of its 'Community as a Form of Research' project with the Autumn_Winter '024 - '025' collection.

"Through a new series of portraits and unique interviews with a universal and eclectic ensemble from the worlds of music, sport, art, aqnd more, the initiative continues to define exactly what makes the Stone Island community so distinct.

See a short clip of the Manchester rocker modelling for the brand below:

Liam Gallagher x Stone Island (videoshoot)

Visit stoneisland.com for more and shop the collection here.

It's not the first time the Gallagher brothers have been involved with apparel this week as Noel Gallagher has designed a new clothing range for Man City Football Club, inspired by Oasis’ Definitely Maybe album.

The new clothing line, entitled Definitely City, will be released on 12th September and includes a zip up top, polo shirts and a sky blue shirt - inspired by Man City’s home colours, of course - which you can see in all their glory.

Definitely City. Coming 12.09.24. — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 29, 2024

In a video shared by the football team, Noel explains: “I loved City before I loved anything. I was into City before I was into music. I was into City before I knew what music was.”

