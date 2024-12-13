Liam Gallagher has been hooked on this Netflix drama like everyone else...

Liam Gallagher performs at King George's Hall in 2022. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman was quizzed by a fan on X about his recent telly habits.

Liam Gallagher appears to have given a new Netflix spy drama his seal of approval.

When a fan took to X to ask the Oasis frontman if he's watched anything "decent" on the telly that he could recommend, the Rock 'N' Roll Star singer replied: "Black doves".

Black doves — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 10, 2024

The six-episode spy thriller, which is set in London at Christmas, has been capturing audiences since it was gifted by the streaming giant on 5th December and sees Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw team up as an unlikely spy/assassin duo.

The festive mystery has all the guns, fights and witty repartee you'd might expect from a slick British spy drama, plus it includes the addition of much-loved, award-winning actress and star of Happy Valley, Sarah Lancashire.

Black Doves | Official Trailer | Netflix

A Netflix synopsis on the Alex Gabassi (The Crown) and Lisa Gunning (The Power)-directed show explains: "Set against the backdrop of London at Christmas, Black Doves is a sharp, action-filled, and heartfelt story of friendship and sacrifice. It follows Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a quick-witted, down-to-earth, dedicated wife and mother — and professional spy. For 10 years, she’s been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organisation she works for: the Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is assassinated, her spymaster, the enigmatic Reed (Sarah Lancashire), calls in Helen’s old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) to keep her safe."

Ben Whishaw and Kiera Knightley in Black Doves. Picture: Netflix

Fans of the the show will be pleased to hear that it will return for a second helping, although you may have to wait a while

Netflix have already announced that the upcoming spy thriller, which is produced by SISTER and Noisy Bear, will return for a second season.

Let's just hope we don't have to wait too many years...

