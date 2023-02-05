Happy Valley series finale: Twitter reacts to the end of the hit drama

5 February 2023, 23:41 | Updated: 6 February 2023, 00:25

Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley
Happy Valley concluded this weekend. Picture: BBC/Alamy
Radio X

By Radio X

The much-loved TV series has come to an end. Find out how audiences reacted to the Happy Valley series finale here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Happy Valley drew to a close on Sunday (5th February), with audiences on the edge of their seats throughout.

The hit BBC drama, starring Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood and James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce, returned for a third and final season in 2023 only to conclude for good after six nail-biting episodes.

The final episode saw scores settled as Tommy Lee Royce and Sergeant Cawood had their final showdown and of course Twitter was along for the ride for every last minute of it.

Get some of the best reactions here...

This fan found the funny side in a moment of high drama:

READ MORE: You Season 4 - Everything you need to know

Some suggested Catherine should have taken another tactic against the evil Tommy Lee Royce:

Many called it one of the best bits of telly they'd watched in a long while.

And a few went as far as to say that Sarah Lancashire deserved every award for her performance:

We couldn't agree more...

Happy Valley series 1-3 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

READ MORE: Martin Compston says Mayflies is the most "emotionally challenging" job he's ever done

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Blake Harrison and Emily Atack

Blake Harrison has mini-Inbetweeners reunion with Emily Atack: "Fwiends"

John Lydon "terrified" of Public Image Ltd bid to represent Ireland at Eurovision

Sex Pistols

Bill Murray in Groundhog Day (1993)

Bill Murray wasn't the first choice to star in Groundhog Day

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2022

Glastonbury 2023 dates, registration info, ticket sales and line-up rumours

Festivals 2023

The Smiths in 1985: Johnny Marr, Morrissey, Mike Joyce and Andy Rourke

10 songs that ended an era... or began a new one

Dom's Holy Water single reaches the top of the iTunes chart

Dom's Holy Water single scores a number one on the iTunes chart

The best albums of 1994

The best albums of 1994

Placebo in 1996: "It was very, very important for us to not be ashamed."

How Placebo's Nancy Boy kicked against the "laddism" of Britpop

Placebo