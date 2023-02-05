Happy Valley series finale: Twitter reacts to the end of the hit drama

Happy Valley concluded this weekend. Picture: BBC/Alamy

By Radio X

The much-loved TV series has come to an end. Find out how audiences reacted to the Happy Valley series finale here.

Happy Valley drew to a close on Sunday (5th February), with audiences on the edge of their seats throughout.

The hit BBC drama, starring Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood and James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce, returned for a third and final season in 2023 only to conclude for good after six nail-biting episodes.

18 episodes. 3 series. 1 epic story. #HappyValley is done. Thank you for the comments & follows. Goodnight👮🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LZ2PcnhJfI — Happy Valley (@happyvalleybbc) February 5, 2023

The final episode saw scores settled as Tommy Lee Royce and Sergeant Cawood had their final showdown and of course Twitter was along for the ride for every last minute of it.

Get some of the best reactions here...

This fan found the funny side in a moment of high drama:

Me hiding from someone who just knocked at the door #HappyValley pic.twitter.com/158buy9oKQ — ★ ANASTAZIA ★ (@__Anastazia__) February 5, 2023

Some suggested Catherine should have taken another tactic against the evil Tommy Lee Royce:

Many called it one of the best bits of telly they'd watched in a long while.

That showdown between Catherine and Tommy is probably one of the most captivating television moments ever. The fact you can simultaneously feel sympathy and absolute repulsion towards a fictional character is testament to how brilliantly written #HappyValley is. Wow🙌🏼 — Lou (@VarleyLou) February 5, 2023

this whole scene from start to finish. one of the best scenes i’ve seen in a series for a long time. incredible 👏🏻👏🏻#HappyValley pic.twitter.com/vwT9aRKWIn — nat (@natsiobhan_) February 5, 2023

And a few went as far as to say that Sarah Lancashire deserved every award for her performance:

We couldn't agree more...

Happy Valley series 1-3 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

