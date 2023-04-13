Liam Gallagher says he's "getting there" following hip surgery

Liam Gallagher has given fans an update on his recovery following surgery this year. Picture: Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty

The former Oasis frontman has been recovering since having to have an operation earlier this year.

Liam Gallagher has told his fans he's "getting there" following his surgery earlier this year.

The former Oasis frontman had to undergo a hip operation due to arthritis and when asked by a follow on Twitter about his recovery, he revealed: "Getting there still a bit sore".

The Everything's Electric singer previously took to the platform back in February to confirm he'd had the procedure and thank the doctors and nurses who'd looked after him.

He wrote: "Morning Rastas so I had my Hip operation last wk all went well and RESPEK to all the doctors n nurses who looked after me Big shout out to the A team for getting us home safe n sound you know who you are and Florence guru I love and adore you Riverdance here I come LG x"

Despite being sore, the Manchester rocker hasn't lost his sense of humour and shared a conversation had when ribbed by a fellow guest for using crutches at a wedding he attended in March.

So I'm at a wedding on me crutches," he began. "Somebody turns round and says, 'That's not very rock 'n' roll is it?'

"I said,'It is if I whack you round the f***ing head with it.'"

He added: "Still got it."

2022 saw the Rock N' Roll star first reveal he could need a hip replacement, but he admitted he didn't like the "stigma" that came along with it.

“My hips are f***ed," he told The Sun. "I’ve got arthritis, bad.“I went to get it checked out and my bones are mashed up. The lady was going, ‘Oh, you might need a hip operation, a replacement.’

"I think I’d rather just be in pain. Which is ridiculous, obviously. I know that. Just get them fixed. But it’s the stigma, saying you’ve had your hips replaced. What’s next?"

"F*** off," added the rocker. "I’m not going to crisp it having my hip cracked, thank you.“I’d rather be in a wheelchair, with Debbie pushing me around, like Little Britain.”

Clearly Liam had a change of heart and he might not be the only Gallagher brother to do so lately.

This year, the rumours surrounding an Oasis reunion are stronger than ever, after Noel told Liam to "get his people to call my people to call my people."

Speaking to French radio network, France Inter, the Manchester rocker said: "There's something in the papers back in England today. You know... but he should get his people to call my people to call my people. They know who they are. They know where we are.

"Stop talking on the f***ing internet and let's see what you've got to say."

Despite leaving the ball firmly in Liam's court when it comes to making contact, Noel believes that his younger brother will do no such thing.

Asked if it was only a question of a phone call, the Pretty Boy rocker replied: "You would think, right? He's got my number. He's got my manager's number. Call us. But you know what? He won't call."

It seems Noel was right about his estranged brother, as Liam not only denied he has his brother's number, he's also suggested it shouldn't be him doing the calling.

Shortly after his older brother's interview surfaced, Liam wrote on Twitter: "Here’s how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band / brand he’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are tday as you were LG".

Despite this, Liam has recently praised Noel's latest solo single and our Radio X Record Of the Week, Dead To The World, and also said his brother is "up there" amongst some of the best songwriters in the world.

