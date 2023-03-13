Liam Gallagher responds to crutches jibe at wedding after undergoing hip surgery

Liam Gallagher Performs At Lucca Summer Festival in 2022. Picture: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman shared his experience attending a wedding over the weekend where he was teased for not being very rock 'n' roll.

Liam Gallagher was teased for not being rock 'n' roll after attending a wedding on crutches.

The Manchester rocker revealed that he'd undergone hip surgery last month, after suffering from arthritis and has been laying low and recuperating at home.

However, the Oasis rocker took to Twitter in an audio clip to reveal he'd was a guest at someone's big day, where he was prodded for being on crutches.

"So I'm at a wedding on me crutches," he began. "Somebody turns round and says, 'That's not very rock 'n' roll is it?'

"I said,'It is if I whack you round the f***ing head with it.'"

He added: "Still got it."

Listen to his tweet below:

Last month, the Wall Of Glass singer took to to Twitter to let his fans know he'd had the operation and to thank the doctors and nurses who looked after him.

At the end of his message, he joked: "Riverdance here I come LG x".

Morning Rastas so I had my Hip operation last wk all went well and RESPEK to all the doctors n nurses who looked after me Big shout out to the A team for getting us home safe n sound you know who you are and Florence guru I love and adore you Riverdance here I come LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 5, 2023

Back in 2022, the Everything's Electric singer first revealed he might need a hip replacement, but admitted he didn't like the "stigma" which came alongside getting it done.

“My hips are f***ed," he told The Sun. "I’ve got arthritis, bad.“I went to get it checked out and my bones are mashed up. The lady was going, ‘Oh, you might need a hip operation, a replacement.’

"I think I’d rather just be in pain. Which is ridiculous, obviously. I know that. Just get them fixed. But it’s the stigma, saying you’ve had your hips replaced. What’s next?"

"F*** off," added the rocker. "I’m not going to crisp it having my hip cracked, thank you.“I’d rather be in a wheelchair, with Debbie pushing me around, like Little Britain.”

While clearly Liam had a change of heart, he shows no sign of losing his rock 'n' roll attitude or his sense of humour.

Liam previously evealed that he wanted to find himself in 2023 and asked by one fan how he was getting along, he joked: "Thought I bumped into myself the other day but it wasn’t me just some 1 who resembled".

Thought I bumped into myself the other day but it wasn’t me just some 1 who resembled — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 9, 2023

The Rock N Roll Star also hinted he could be set to play Glastonbury Festival.

When a fan took to Twitter to ask if he'd be seeing Arctic Monkeys' headline set on the Pyramid Stage, he replied: "I only go Glastonbury if I play it thems the rules so yeah".

I only go Glastonbury if I play it thems the rules so yeah — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 9, 2023

