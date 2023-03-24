Liam Gallagher praises Noel's "beautiful song" Dead To The World

Liam Gallagher is touched by his brother's new single. Picture: 1. Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images 2. Matt Crockett/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has praised his brother's latest solo track, despite calling him a "mean spirited little man".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has praised his brother Noel's new single.

The former Oasis rocker generally doesn't have many positive words for his estranged brother, but he managed to concede that his latest release Dead To The World was "beautiful".

Taking to Twitter he wrote: "How can such a mean spirited little man write such a beautiful song knowing ME knowing YOU as you were LG x".

How can such a mean spirited little man write such a beautiful song knowing ME knowing YOU as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 24, 2023

READ MORE: Why did Oasis split? The full story of Liam and Noel Gallagher's feud...

The Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds song is the next track to be be taken from his forthcoming Council Skies album, which is released on 2nd June.

Referring to the single as his favourite song on the album "by some distance", Noel said: "It has this film noir vibe. It’s not like anything else I’ve ever done before. It’s very melancholic, but I like that. I’m a Gemini – I’m as up as I am down, and the trick is to meet somewhere in the middle and turn that into music."

Liam's praise comes off the back of a very eventful week for the estranged brothers, with talk of an Oasis reunion becoming hotter than ever.

It all began when a fan asked Liam what the chances were of him burying the hatchet with his brother, he simply replied: "It’s happening."

It’s happening — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 18, 2023

Much everyone's surprise, Noel gave an interview with a French outlet, where he addressed the tweet first hand and even said his brother was welcome to call him.

There's something in the papers back in England today," he said speaking of his brother's tweet in particular. "You know... but he should get his people to call my people to call my people. They know who they are. They know where we are.

"Stop talking on the f***ing internet and let's see what you've got to say."

Despite leaving the ball firmly in Liam's court when it comes to making contact, Noel believes that his younger brother will do no such thing.

Asked if it was only a question of a phone call, the Pretty Boy rocker replied: "You would think, right? He's got my number. He's got my manager's number. Call us. But you know what? He won't call."

When asked why, he simply replied: "Why indeed. Why indeed."

"He's got my number, he's got my manager number. Call us"



Noel Gallagher about Liam Gallagher and an Oasis reunion pic.twitter.com/rCRBvizkpg — Liam Gallagher Fans Club (@liamgfansclub) March 21, 2023

The Pretty Boy singer's comments definitely set the cat amongst the pigeons and even had his estranged brother suggesting he's not the one who needs to do the grovelling.

He wrote: "Here’s how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band / brand he’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are tday as you were LG".

Here’s how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band / brand he’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are tday as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 22, 2023

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher reacts to Soccer AM being cancelled

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher says Noel has "got a lot of making up to do" to him and Oasis fans