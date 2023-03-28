Liam Gallagher denies he has Noel's number amid Oasis reunion drama

Liam Gallagher has claimed he doesn't have a contact for his brother Noel. Picture: 1. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Press 2. Matt Crockett/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has said he doesn't have a way to contact his estranged sibling after Noel's latest comments.

Liam Gallagher has said he doesn't have his brother Noel's number.

The former Oasis frontman is being encouraged to reach out to his estranged sibling and former bandmate after a recent interview Noel gave in which claimed he knew how to contact him.

However, when a fan appealed for Liam to be the "bigger man" the Wall Of Glass singer replied: "I ain’t got his number you lunatic he’s full of s*** if I had it I’d have called him ages ago to see how he his as im kind and generous".

I ain’t got his number you lunatic he’s full of shit if I had it I’d have called him ages ago to see how he his as im kind and generous — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 25, 2023

Liam's tweet comes after Noel reacted to his claims an Oasis reunion was "happening" earlier this month and told him he wouldn't call despite talking on social media.

Speaking to French radio network, France Inter, the Manchester rocker said: "There's something in the papers back in England today. You know... but he should get his people to call my people to call my people. They know who they are. They know where we are.

"Stop talking on the f***ing internet and let's see what you've got to say."

Despite leaving the ball firmly in Liam's court when it comes to making contact, Noel believes that his younger brother will do no such thing.

Asked if it was only a question of a phone call, the Pretty Boy rocker replied: "You would think, right? He's got my number. He's got my manager's number. Call us. But you know what? He won't call."

When asked why, he simply replied: "Why indeed. Why indeed."

Watch the interview clip below:

"He's got my number, he's got my manager number. Call us"



Noel Gallagher about Liam Gallagher and an Oasis reunion pic.twitter.com/rCRBvizkpg — Liam Gallagher Fans Club (@liamgfansclub) March 21, 2023

Shortly after the interview surfaced, Liam suggested that it was his brother who had to make the first move because he had a lot of "making up to do" to him and Oasis fans.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Here’s how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band / brand he’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are tday as you were LG".

Here’s how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band / brand he’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are tday as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 22, 2023

Despite this, Liam has praised his brother's latest solo single, Dead To The World, although in true Liam style he peppered his compliment with a dig at Noel's expense.

He wrote: "How can such a mean spirited little man write such a beautiful song knowing ME knowing YOU as you were LG x".

How can such a mean spirited little man write such a beautiful song knowing ME knowing YOU as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 24, 2023

Listen to the stirring single, which is taken from Noel's forthcoming Council Skies album- set for release on 2nd June.

