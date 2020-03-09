Gene Gallagher attends Wood Green Crown Court for Tesco Express incident

Gene Gallagher at Wood Green Crown Court. Picture: HGL/GC Images/Getty Images

The youngest son of the former Oasis frontman went to court today alongside Ringo Starr's grandson Sonny Starkey and model friend Noel Ponte.

Liam Gallagher's son Gene Gallagher attended Wood Green Crown Court this Monday (9 March 2020).

The 18-year-old son of the former Oasis frontman - who he shares with Nicole Appleton - appeared in front of a judge alongside model Noel Ponte, 19, and Sonny Starkey, 19, - the grandson of The Beatles legend Ringo Starr - over an alleged incident at a Tesco Express in Hampstead last year.

Gallagher - who was seen leaving the court house above - wore white trainers as well as a thick navy blue rain jacket over his suit.

It is reported that Gallagher and Starkey stand accused with affray, while Ponte is also accused of racially aggravated common assault.

According to Metro.co.uk all three intend to apply for their charges to be dismissed.

Alexander Agbamu, prosecuting, said: "The general consensus from defence counsel is that they would wish to have an application to dismiss the charges.

"Factually it’s a very straightforward case, much of the incident was captured on CCTV, that which isn’t is described by eyewitnesses, by those who are described as the alleged victims.

"We’re looking at a trial of between 7-8 days, all defendants being on bail."

Judge Andrew Holmes said: "I'm told that each and every one of you is going to make an application to dismiss the charges that are against you.

"That application will be heard on November 6 for half a day so you will need to come back on November 6. If the application to dismiss the charges is successful, then that will be the end of it.

"If it is not, you'll stand trial on January 18. You'll be on unconditional bail.

"You must attend the next hearing in November. If you do not, you'll be committing a separate offence which could lead to imprisonment."

Last year Gene was expelled from The King Alfred School in Golders Green and went to briefly work on a building site.

Asked by the newspaper why he was expelled, Gene told The Sunday Times: "Nothing to be proud of."

However, he was soon interrupted by the Shockwave singer who quipped: "Oh, it is! King Alfred is the most laid-back school in the world."

