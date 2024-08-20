Liam Gallagher gifts globe from Definitely Maybe tour to the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester

Liam Gallagher performs at the Co-Op Arena on 15th June 2024. Picture: Daniel Boczarski/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman offered the item as a "semi-permanent fixture" at the arena, who has also donated £25,000 to a charity of his choice.

Liam Gallagher has gifted the globe that was used as part of the staging for his Definitely Maybe dates to Co-Op Live in Manchester.

The former Oasis frontman treated fans to epic gigs across the UK and Ireland to celebrate 30 years of the seminal debut by playing the classic 1994 album as well as B-sides from the era with a recreation of the globe from the album artwork alongside other iconic items from the sleeve featuring on stage.

Now, it has the emerged that the globe will sit at the Co-Op Live - where he played four homecoming shows - as "a semi-permanent fixture" in the venue's atrium, commemorating the album's anniversary as well as the special dates there.

The Co-op Live has also donated £25,000 to Liam Gallagher's chosen charity Happy Doggo, which plans to "make life better for stray dogs around the world."

As explained in a press release: "The donation aligns with the venue’s wider commitment to supporting charities and causes that performers are linked to. Further signifying Co-op Live’s commitment to charity, the venue will also encourage fans to add donations through in-venue QR codes, digital and physical activations."

Liam Gallagher performs at the Co-Op Arena, Manchester on 15th June 2024. Picture: Daniel Boczarski/Redferns/Getty

Liam Gallagher will no doubt be happy to honour the arena, which he hailed as being up there with New York's iconic Madison Square Garden.

The venue encountered some teething problems, which caused huge delays, but these were a distant memory by the time Liam took to the stage.

After his first show the Rock N' Roll Star took to X to tell his followers: "That new MCR arena is up there with NY MSG in my opinion as you were LG x".

That new MCR arena is up there with NY MSG in my opinion as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 17, 2024

And it was after his fourth and final date at the Manchester venue that he took to the platform to thank his fans, writing: "Blown away by the love and energy that was shown to us on the DM tour thanks to everyone who came and ripped it up".

He also gave an honourable mention to his support acts The View and Cast, as well as his own son Gene, praising his band VILLANELLE for "stepping up to the big boy stage"

Blown away by the love and energy that was shown to us on the DM tour thanks to everyone who came and ripped it up respek to VILLANELLE for stepping up to the big boy stage thanks to CAST n THE VIEW stay young MANCHESTER SO MUCH TO ANSWER FOR LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 29, 2024

The Wonderwall singer then suggested he was feeling emotional, adding jokingly that he was off "to blow (his) nose".

Ps I’m of to blow my nose — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 29, 2024

Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe dates sure have been eventful, seeing him sing both the Noel-penned and sung Half The World Away B-Side for the first time ever as well as the Oasis demo version of Lock All The Doors, which of course went on to become a Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' single.

Liam Gallagher - Half The World Away

His fourth and final night at The O2, London also saw him dedicate Cigarettes & Alcohol to Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who was watching him in the crowd.

Backstage last night @ the o2 @johnpowerla @liamgallagher & Dave.



pic from John's instagram pic.twitter.com/qhM8biTlEp — Foo Fighters Archive (@FooArchive) June 12, 2024

Liam will take on a duo of headline dates at Reading and Leeds Festival's Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park this weekend.

The festival, which takes place from 21st - 25th August 2024 will also host to Blink 182, Gerry Cinnamon, Lana Del Rey, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Fred Again.. as headliners, with many more exciting acts joining them on the bill!

Liam Gallagher - Rock 'N' Roll Star - Sheffield Arena

