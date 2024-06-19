Bonehead meets young Glasgow busker and gifts Definitely Maybe tickets

Bonehead with young musician in Glasgow's Buchanan Street. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty, Instagram/boneheadspage

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis co-founder met the young musician on the streets of Glasgow ahead of his dates with Liam Gallagher in the city.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bonehead has met with a young musician in Glasgow and appeared to give him tickets to see Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe dates.

The founding Oasis member took to Instagram to share a snap of himself with Thomas Smitheram, who he captured performing Half The World Away on Buchanan Street in Glasgow.

Tagging the young artist, he wrote: "Yes Thomas. Enjoy the gig @thomas_smitheram".

Fans and fellow artists alike commended the former Oasis guitarist in his comments section, with one writing: "Well done Bonehead... Good deeds done. Cracking shows... Seen everyone of them".

Another said: "Great voice young fella! Lovely gesture Paul."

The Supersonic guitarist will no doubt be looking forward to the gig in Scotland tonight, as he previously cited the city as his favourite place to play ever.

According to the Daily Record, back in 2021, when a fan asked him online where his favourite place was to perform Oasis records was, he replied: "Any in Glasgow."

Previously speaking about the how excited he was for the Definitely Maybe shows, Bonehead said on his special Radio X Christmas show: "It’s gonna be incredible. I can’t wait. There’s songs on there I really can’t wait to play again. Songs like Up In The Sky I just cannot wait. I’ve been sort of running through it at home and just like woah.”

Asked if he’s had to re-famailarise himself with some of the band's older tracks for the throwback setlist, he confirmed: "There’s songs on there I haven’t done since 1999. It’s a case of, ‘I better have a quick run through of how this one goes,’ but as soon as you put a guitar round you and put on the song on and play along I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah that’s how it goes. Course you know it.’" He added: "If I don’t know it by now!"

Bonehead on 30 years since Definitely Maybe

The guitarist - whose real name is Paul Arthurs - also reflected on the fact that it's been three decades since the band released their debut and shared a conversation he had with Liam when the tour was being discussed.

“'I can’t believe it’s 30 years. That’s really mad,' I think I said in a text to Liam," he recalled. "He said ‘Next year we’re gonna do this,’ and I said ‘Brilliant I can’t wait.’

"We said, '30 years. Wow. How can that be 30 years?' But I was going ‘Yeah but in 1992 when we started that band Oasis, if we went back 30 years it was The Beatles’.

"So yeah, 30 years seems like a lifetime. The Beatles seemed like a lifetime away to us in 1992. The Beatles were another century.”

Liam Gallagher - Half The World Away at Sheffield Arena

Liam Gallagher, Bonehead and co will now play two nights at Glasgow OVO Hydro, before heading to 3 Arena Dublin and returning to Manchester for another duo of homecoming dates.

See Liam Gallagher's remaining Definitely Maybe dates here:

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick - NEW DATE ADDED

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - RECENTLY ADDED DATE - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info on how to buy tickets.