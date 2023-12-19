Liam Gallagher congratulates Keith Richards on 80th Birthday: "What a guy"

Liam Gallagher and Keith Richards. Picture: 1. Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images 2. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RS

The legendary Rolling Stones guitarist reached the impressive milestone this week.

Liam Gallagher has reacted to Keith Richards turning 80 this week.

The Rolling Stones guitarist became an octogenarian on Monday (18th December) and when told about his milestone birthday by a fan on Twitter (X), the rockstar said: "Congratulations what a guy".

Congratulations what a guy — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 18, 2023

Liam Gallagher isn't the only rock star to wish Keef a happy 80th, with his Rolling Stones bandmates sharing a video of the legendary guitarist through the years, which included Mick leading a chorus of Happy Birthday to the rocker on stage.

It came alongside the caption: "Happy birthday to the one and only @officialkeef! Wishing you the most special of days Keith! Keep on rockin’."

An official photo of the pair also appeared on Mick Jagger's personal Instagram account, accompanied by the caption: "Happy birthday @officialkeef !

"Love Mick".

His sentiments were echoed by the Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, who shared a collection of photos with the Gimme Shelter rocker throughout the years with the caption: "Happy 80th birthday @officialkeef!"

Liam Gallagher might be a fan of Keith Richards, but when it comes to his favourite guitarist of all time, he looks a little closer to home.

The former Oasis frontman has teamed up with ex-Stone Roses guitarist John Squire on a joint album and the pair began teasing the collaboration this week.

Taking to Instagram, the Champagne Supernova singer shared a video with throwback footage of himself and the Fools Gold guitarist, where Gallagher can be heard saying: "John Squire without a doubt the best guitarist of his generation and in the world in my opinion".

The Manchester legends have also created a website page entitled gallaghersquire.com, which invites fans to sign up to a mailing list "to find out more".