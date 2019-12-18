Keith Richards: his best ever quotes

18 December 2019, 12:42 | Updated: 18 December 2019, 12:44

Keith Richards in 1994
Keith Richards in 1994. Picture: Alan Messer/Shutterstock

Celebrate the Rolling Stone's life and career with his geratest words of wisdom.

  1. "Some things get better with age. Like me."

    Keith Richards in New York, 2016
    Keith Richards in New York, 2016. Picture: Victoria Will/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

  2. “After food, air, water and warmth, music is the next necessity of life.”

    Keith Richards in 1967
    Keith Richards in 1967. Picture: Dezo Hoffman/Shutterstock

  3. "The idea of retiring is like killing yourself"

    To the BBC, 2005

    Mick Jagger and Keith Richards onstage in Pasadena, 2019
    Mick Jagger and Keith Richards onstage in Pasadena, 2019. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

  4. “Everyone talks about rock these days; the problem is they forget about the roll.”

    Keith Richards onstage with The Rolling Stones in 1984
    Keith Richards onstage with The Rolling Stones in 1984. Picture: Ilpo Musto/Shutterstock

  5. “I’ve been through more cold turkeys than there are freezers.”

    Life, 2010

    Keith Richards in 1969
    Keith Richards in 1969. Picture: Dezo Hoffman/Shutterstock

  6. “My life is full of broken halos.”

    Keith Richards onstage in New York, 1981
    Keith Richards onstage in New York, 1981. Picture: Graham Wiltshire/Shutterstock

  7. "I've never had a problem with drugs. I’ve had problems with the police.”

    Mick Jagger and Keith Richards leave Chichester court, after electing to be tried by jury on drug possession charges in May 1967.
    Mick Jagger and Keith Richards leave Chichester court, after electing to be tried by jury on drug possession charges in May 1967. Picture: AP/Shutterstock

  8. “I’m not getting old - I'm evolving.”

    To The Sun, 2015

    Keith Richards in New York, October 2018
    Keith Richards in New York, October 2018. Picture: Aurora Rose/WWD/Shutterstock

  9. "A painter’s got a canvas. The writer’s got reams of empty paper. A musician has silence.”

    Keith Richards in 1977
    Keith Richards in 1977. Picture: Anonymous/AP/Shutterstock

  10. "Fame has killed more very talented guys than drugs.”

    Keith Richards in 1969
    Keith Richards in 1969. Picture: Alan Messer/Shutterstock

  11. “Some doctor told me I had six months to live and I went to their funeral.”

    Keith Richards in Paris in 1986
    Keith Richards in Paris in 1986. Picture: Sipa/Shutterstock

  12. "If you are going to get wasted, then get wasted elegantly."

    Keith Richards during the making of The Rolling Stones' Rock 'N' Roll Circus, 1968
    Keith Richards during the making of The Rolling Stones' Rock 'N' Roll Circus, 1968. Picture: David Magnus/Shutterstock

  13. "The key to survival was that I paced myself. I never really overdid it. Well, I shouldn't say never; sometimes I was absolutely comatose."

    Life, 2010

    Keith Richards, following his arrest in Toronto in 1977
    Keith Richards, following his arrest in Toronto in 1977. Picture: Blaise Edwards/AP/Shutterstock

  14. "If you're going to kick authority in the teeth, you might as well use two feet."

    The Rolling Stones in 1974: Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Mick Jagger, Bill Wyman, Mick Taylor.
    The Rolling Stones in 1974: Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Mick Jagger, Bill Wyman, Mick Taylor. Picture: Granger/Shutterstock

