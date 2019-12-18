Keith Richards: his best ever quotes
Celebrate the Rolling Stone's life and career with his geratest words of wisdom.
-
"Some things get better with age. Like me."
-
“After food, air, water and warmth, music is the next necessity of life.”
-
"The idea of retiring is like killing yourself"
To the BBC, 2005
-
“Everyone talks about rock these days; the problem is they forget about the roll.”
-
“I’ve been through more cold turkeys than there are freezers.”
Life, 2010
-
“My life is full of broken halos.”
-
"I've never had a problem with drugs. I’ve had problems with the police.”
-
“I’m not getting old - I'm evolving.”
To The Sun, 2015
-
"A painter’s got a canvas. The writer’s got reams of empty paper. A musician has silence.”
-
"Fame has killed more very talented guys than drugs.”
-
“Some doctor told me I had six months to live and I went to their funeral.”
-
"If you are going to get wasted, then get wasted elegantly."
-
"The key to survival was that I paced myself. I never really overdid it. Well, I shouldn't say never; sometimes I was absolutely comatose."
Life, 2010
-
"If you're going to kick authority in the teeth, you might as well use two feet."