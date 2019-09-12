Liam Gallagher aksed who he prefers out Ian Brown & Richard Ashcroft

The former Oasis frontman has replied to a fan who asked him to choose between the two legends.

Liam Gallagher tells it like it is, so when a fan asked him a controversial question, he had no problem giving his honest answer.

The former Oasis frontman was talking to his millions of fans on Twitter when one asked him who he prefers out his pal and Verve legend Richard Ashcroft and The Stone Roses' Ian Brown.

Not one to hesitate, Gallagher responded: "Can’t have 1 without the other".

Can’t have 1 without the other — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 12, 2019

Liam was one of the first to wish Ashcroft a Happy Birthday this week, after he turned 48 on Wednesday (11 September).

The One Of Us singer, who shares a star sign with the Bitter Sweet Symphony singer and who turns 47 himself next week, was quick to call Ashcroft the one and only before adding that "virgos rule".

Happy birthday to the 1 n only Richard Ashcroft Virgos rule LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 11, 2019

Many Gallagher fans are hoping Ashcroft makes an appearance on his UK solo tour, after grime rapper slowthai pulled out.

Before cancelling his support slots to prepare for his own US tour dates, slowthai had a message who would have preferred to see the Surprised By The Joy singer with Liam.

"We're going to hit it," he told Sky News. I'm going to show all these people who want to hear Bittersweet Symphony who I am," he laughed. "They're going to know who I am."

