Liam Gallagher: First single off new album will be "a banger to wake people up"

Liam Gallagher has teased what to expect from his comeback single. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has told fans on Twitter what to expect from the lead single for his third studio album.

Liam Gallagher has teased that his new solo single will be a "banger".

The former Oasis frontman has released two solo albums, As You Were in 2017 and Why Me? Why Not. in 2019, so far and his third effort is said to be on its way this year.

Asked by a fan on Twitter if the first single from the new record will be a ballad or a rock 'n' roll tune, the Manchester rocker replied: "Always come back with a banger to wake people up".

Always come back with a banger to wake people up — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 9, 2021

Last year also saw the Wall Of Glass singer reveal his new album was "shaping up well" and was expected to land in 2021.

He even went as far as to tease it's title, telling Zane Lowe: " The next one is going to be called Come On You Know, pure positive."Right legit.

"As soon as I get the titles man, we are off."

Though Liam fans will be eager to hear new material, they were gifted with a treat during the pandemic with his heartfelt festive single, All You're Dreaming Of - with net proceeds going towards Action For Children UK.

Gallagher is still doing his bit for a good cause by helping to raise funds for a Glasgow venue that's at risk of shutting down.

The Priory in Sauchiehall Street has been struggling after the venue failed to qualify for financial support.

Hearing about their plight, Gallagher put together a prize, which includes a signed setlist taken from his acclaimed Down By The River Thames livestream, TRNSMT Festival Weekend tickets to see Liam perform live, a signed limited edition 7” box set of his Why Me? Why Not. album and £200 of vouchers for Pretty Green.

Speaking of the competition the Supersonic singer said: "I can’t wait to get back to playing for the fans. But in the meantime, we need to look after the live industry and support our venues."

John Jokey, owner of the Priory said: "We can’t thank Liam enough for his generosity, it will be a huge help in keeping us going until we can put on live music again and get back to supporting up and coming musicians. We’d also like to thank This Feeling for their continued support".

To be in with a chance of winning the prize, visit the Win a Liam Gallagher Bundle crowdfunder page, where every £5 donation equals a prize draw entry, from which the winner will be selected at random.

