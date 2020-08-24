Yoko Ono told Liam Gallagher that calling his son Lennon was "silly"

Liam Gallagher and Yoko Ono in 2005. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Here's what the wife of the Beatles legend thought of Liam naming his eldest son after her husband.

Yoko Ono told Liam Gallagher that Lennon was a "silly" name for his son.

The former Oasis frontman has been telling the Mirror about a meeting with the wife of the late Beatles legend John Lennon.

According to Liam: “Yoko said, ‘I’ve heard you’ve called your son Lennon’.

“I said, ‘Yeah’, she said, ‘Why? Do you not think it’s a bit of a silly name?’

“And I said, ‘No, it’s a bit silly being called Yoko isn’t it? So Lennon it is.’"

Lennon Gallagher and his Uncle Paul watch Liam play the Pryamid Stage at Glastonbury 2019. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Liam's son Lennon Francis Gallagher was born on 13 September 1999 and his mother is actress and singer Patsy Kensit.

The younger Gallagher also revealed how brother Noel refused to wear a gift that Yoko had given him at Oasis' huge show at Madison Square Garden in 2005.

Ono had presented Liam and Noel with the same flower that John Lennon had worn at the venue, when he made his very last live performance as a guest of Elton John in November 1974.

Elton John and John Lennon at Madison Square Garden on 28 November 1974. Picture: Steve Morley/Redferns/Getty Images

Liam recalled: "It was her favourite and she goes, ‘John wore it at the gig with Elton’." There was one for me and Noel, so I said, ‘Here, this is from Yoko’ and he went, ‘I ain’t wearing a f**king flower’ and he launched it.”