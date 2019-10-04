Noel Gallagher reveals why he looks back on Knebworth fondly

Oasis and Noel Gallagher at Knebworth in 1996. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

The former Oasis rocker has revealed what he loved about the Manchester band's iconic 1996 gig.

Noel Gallagher looks back on Knebworth fondly because it was a "different time"

1996 saw Oasis play two consecutive nights at the iconic grounds to a record-breaking 125,000 of screaming fans each night.

The This Is The Place singer took part in a spicy wings challenge for his First We Feast interview where he talked about everything from his early days in Oasis to Brexit.

When asked about their historic Knebworth gigs, Gallagher mused: "I do look back on it fondly. And funnily enough when we did the Oasis documentary [Supersonic] a few years ago there’s a still of the crowd we’re playing… And there’s 125,000 people.

“The best thing about the photograph is not one single person has got a telephone. So everyone’s in the moment with the band.”

He added: “You know that 250,000 people came to that weekend and there was one arrest? In this day and age there would be extreme violence and extreme selfie taking and they are a good memory of a different time”.

It looks like Noel isn't the only Gallagher who's feeling nostalgic about the Hertfordshire village, as his estranged brother Liam has talked about returning to the grounds on more than one occasion.

Speaking to Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music's Beats 1: "I prefer to stay away from the stadiums. And I think, Knebworth, I can do with getting back around there again. I don't know whether it's like but, I think it's definitely doable.

"If you get the right line up, you get all the top bands on there...it's well doable and I think it'd be mega. If not, we'll just do a pub in Knebworth."

Earlier this year, he took to Twitter to hint he'd be up for a show at the site in 2020, asking his fans: “Any body fancy knebworth nxt summer c’mon you know”

