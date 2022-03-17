Liam Gallagher announces Down By The River Thames live album

Liam Gallagher in the trailer for his Down By The River Thames trailer. Picture: Instragram/Liam Gallagher

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman will release an album of his special livestream gig, which took place on the River Thames during the pandemic.

Liam Gallagher is set to release another live album.

The former Oasis frontman played a special livestream gig on Saturday 5 September 2020,

Taking to social media, the Manchester rocker said: "Made up that Down by the River Thames finally gets released it was a celestial gig dare I say BIBLICAL even enjoy and remember RNR is here to stay it will never DIE C’mon you know LG x".

“So here it is, the gig they said we could never pull off!” Liam Gallagher said in a statement. "As we were in lockdown, bored and depressed, rock ‘n’ roll came to save the day once again."

He added: "It was a top night and a top gig and it’s captured here on record for you to all enjoy."

Down By The River Thames will be released on 27th May 2022 and is available to pre-order on Liam Gallagher's official website.

See the setlist for Liam Gallagher's Down By The River Thames gig on 5 December 2020:

1. Hello

2. Wall of Glass

3. Halo

4. Shockwave

5. Columbia

6. Fade Away

7. Why Me? Why Not.

8. Greedy Soul

9. The River

10. Once

11. Morning Glory

12. Cigarettes and Alcohol

13. Headshrinker

14. Supersonic

15. Champagne Supernova

Encore:

16. All You're Dreaming Of

Gallagher's Down By The River Thames live album will be released on the same day as the rocker's third studio album, C'mon You Know.

Speaking to to Radio X about the album - which includes lead track Everything's Electric - Gallagher revealed: "Some of it's odd, man. 80% of the record is a bit peculiar. But still good. And 20% of it is kind of classic, like Everything's Electric."

He added: "I still sound normal, and mega and all that, but if you're gonna do something a bit different, do it in these times because if people don't like it, blame it on COVID. And then we'll go back to the normal stuff."

