Liam Gallagher's favourite Christmas song is Slade's Merry Christmas Everybody

The former Oasis rocker, who released his own festive single this year, has revealed he's fondness for all kinds of Christmas songs.

Liam Gallagher has revealed his favourite Christmas song is Slade's Merry Christmas Everybody.

The former Oasis frontman appeared on The One Show this Monday (30 November) where he talked about his own festive track and upcoming live stream, Down By The River Thames this weekend.

Asked by Alex Jones what his favourite Christmas song of all time was, the rocker replied: "It's gotta be Slade I think, but I like them all to be fair. I like all the Wham [Last Christmas] stuff, I like the Mariah Carey, I like the [The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl's] Fairytale of New York, but it's gotta be Slade I think.".

Gallagher has certainly shown his softer side this year by releasing his own Christmas tune All You're Dreaming Of.

Speaking of the track, which will raise funds for a good cause, he said: "All You’re Dreaming Of is an instant classic that is perfect for this time of year. Considering the year that we’ve all had, I hope this brings back some much needed love and hope. Bing Crosby would have been proud."

Despite heading down to the iconic Abbey Road to record the song along with an orchestra, Liam revealed the vocals he laid down at home in his boxers ended up making the cut on the finished track.

“Me and Simon Aldridge put that one together,' he told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan. "At the beginning of lockdown he sent me some ideas for it and I sent him some bits back. I had a little studio put in my house”

Asked if it was comfortable, Gallagher replied: "Mate I did it in my boxer shorts!"

Not only that, but the Manchester rocker revealed despite heading down to the iconic Abbey Road Studios to record his vocals again professionally with an orchestra, he didn't sound as good.

“So we go into Abbey in the lockdown," he explained. "Loads of people with masks on to do the brass and do the f***ng horns and all that. I do the vocals in Abbey Road and they were nowhere near as good as the ones I did in the house in my boxer shorts".

"SO I've binned the Abbey Road vocals and used these ones."

Watch his performance of the song on The Jonathan Ross Show:

All You're Dreaming Of - which is available to stream now - will be released on vinyl on 18 December with proceeds of the song donated to Action For Children UK.

Net proceeds from each download and stream will also go to the leading charity from the day of its release until 31st December 2020.

With 476 services in communities across the UK, Action for Children provides practical and emotional support to children and young people, as well as ensuring their voices are heard, and campaigning for every child to have a safe and happy childhood. This year’s coronavirus crisis has made life harder than ever for vulnerable children and families, and the charity’s frontline staff have been working tirelessly to support them.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher's Down by The River Thames live stream is set to take place this Saturday 5 December.

Gallagher's epic performance will see him sail past some of London's most famous landmarks with MelodyVR's groundbreaking technology putting fans at the heart of the action.

The Wall of Glass singer said of the event: "To all my brothers and sisters around the world. I'm performing a one-off celestial live performance for you to stream, 'Down By The River Thames', on 5th December 2020. I'll be performing tracks from my two number 1 solo albums as well as some stone cold Oasis classics, some of which you haven't heard me sing for a long, long time. C'mon you know. LG x”.

See the stream dates and times for each region below:

Stream 1 – Saturday 5 December 8pm GMT for UK, Ireland and Europe.

Stream 2 - Saturday 5 December 8pm ET for East Coast North America and South America.

Stream 3 - Saturday 5 December 8pm PT for West Coast North America and Central America.

Stream 4 - Sunday 6 December 8pm AEST for Australia, New Zealand and Asia.